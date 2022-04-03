2 women, 1 man shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a triple shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi, around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to Lenox Ave. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three victims that had been shot, a 29-year-old man, and two women, ages 25 and 22.

All three were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries and are all in stable condition.

Police said the three victims exited a nightclub on Broad Street when two shooters approached them.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.