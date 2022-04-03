ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird flu detected in at least 20 states: Here’s what we know

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – Since the start of 2022, avian influenza has been confirmed in at least 22 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Should you be concerned?. The first case this year among a commercial flock was among turkeys in Indiana. Since then, new cases have been reported almost daily...

Related
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bird flu found in flock in No. 1 turkey state

For the first time, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the nation, said agricultural officials over the weekend. Some 14.6 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or in culling of infected herds to reduce the spread of the viral disease this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

Absent For Seven Years, Bird Flu Confirmed In North Dakota

Here's hoping quarantine measures across the state minimize any possible spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) This is the latest update from the Associated Press. The bird flu has been confirmed in a non-commercial, backyard chicken flock in North Dakota, the state Agriculture Department announced Wednesday. The agency...
HEALTH
ABC News

Egg prices spike amid worst US avian flu outbreak in 7 years

As consumers continue to feel the crunch at the grocery store checkout, eggs are the latest product predicted to surge in price. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), 21 states have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, causing disease in both commercial and backyard poultry.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency’s chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses and...
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu: Iowa to kill 1.5M more hens, turkeys due to recent outbreaks

Two more outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza – otherwise known as bird flu – have been detected in Iowa, according to state agriculture officials. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed cases at a commercial turkey flock in Hamilton County and a commercial layer flock in Guthrie County.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Avian Flu Outbreak in South Dakota & Minnesota Turkey Farms

It was in 2014 and 2015 that the United States would experience its largest outbreak of Avian Influenza. During that time more than 50 million birds were killed to control the virus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) reports the highly pathogenic avian...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri has the least expensive gas in the US

How gas prices have changed in Missouri in the last week. U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday, March 29, extending losses of nearly 7% on Monday. Fears of a drop in fuel demand after Shanghai’s COVID-19–related lockdown of roughly 26 million people have contributed to falling prices, along with peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
MISSOURI STATE
WITF

An avian flu outbreak has Pennsylvania on alert

Avian influenza is very rarely transmitted by birds to people, but infected poultry have to be put down to stop the spread. A highly contagious avian influenza strain could threaten poultry in Pennsylvania. It’s been found in poultry–in backyard flocks as well as large operations – in 17 states and counting since February. The virus, which causes respiratory failure and sometimes sudden deaths among birds has been confirmed in poultry in some surrounding states but not in Pennsylvania yet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedicalXpress

TB cases declined in U.S. during pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCIA

Bird flu cases confirmed in Illinois; no human infections detected

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed that bird flu was recently found in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds in McLean County. Anyone who owns birds or is involved with poultry production should be aware of this finding and is advised to […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
