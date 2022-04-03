Sunshine remains in command for the region

A good Sunday morning everyone! Most early morning temps in the 40s will rise right up to highs in the low and mid-70s. It’s going to be all about blue skies for this one, so enjoy!

The clearing holds into Monday, but rain and storm potential are currently slated later into Tuesday. This will be due to another approaching cold front from the west.

Isolated storm activity is on tap later into the afternoon followed by consistent scattered showers Tuesday night. Spotty precipitation will linger into Wednesday and Thursday, drying out again to a mainly sunny Friday.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows widely ranging in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

