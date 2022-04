Taking the next step with your partner is an exciting time, but don’t do so without talking about money first! Money is an uncomfortable topic for many people, but it is essential for any long-term relationship. Studies have shown that money is the top reason why couples fight and a leading cause of divorce. The more you start talking openly with your partner, the easier it will get. If you are conversing with your significant other about the future, children, religion, dream houses, etc., you definitely need to have conversations about your finances and future goals as well. Here’s how to get started.

