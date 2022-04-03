ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samuel L. Jackson is a 91-year-old solving crime in 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

By Ayesha Rascoe
wunc.org
 2 days ago

A 91 year-old man reclaims his memory to solve a crime in the new TV series, "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey." Ayesha...

www.wunc.org

Our memories are precious little time stamps that live in our heads. But as we age, said mental images and intangible video clips fade away. Sadly, for many elderly people specifically, the uncontrollable loss of cognitive functioning known as dementia is responsible for stealing life's happiest memories. The damaging effect of dementia is one of the main themes of Walter Mosley's Apple TV Plus miniseries The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.
The Independent

Biden news – live: Hunter’s secret service costs revealed as president says Putin should face war crimes trial

As horrifying details of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine continue to emerge, Joe Biden has reiterated his view that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal – and has suggested he should face legal consequences for what his military is doing.Speaking to reporters in Washington as he disembarked Marine One, Mr Biden said: “You remember I got criticised for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter – you saw what happened in Bucha – he is a war criminal... We have to get all the details so that this can be, so we can...
MSNBC

Can Clarence Thomas be impeached over wife's Trump texts? A Senate veteran explains

After leaked text messages revealed Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, underwent efforts to have Trump’s 2020 election loss challenged, the credibility of the Court is now being called into question. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti to discuss the threat to the Court’s credibility and the fact that Supreme Court Justices are not bound by a code of ethics.March 25, 2022.
Indy100

Radio host 'fired for comparing Kamala Harris' brown suit to a UPS uniform'

A radio show host has claimed that she was fired from her job in a Washington D.C. station because she compared Kamala Harris' brown suit to a UPS uniform.Amber Athey, a conservative host who has worked at the news station WMAL, said she was sacked after poking fun at the outfit, which saw Kamala wear a brown jacket to president Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.“Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you? Nothing good, apparently,” she wrote in a tweet on March 1, referencing a former UPS tagline.Athey also writes for The Spectator,...
The Guardian

Jay-Z and Beyoncé crossing a picket line to party shows how shallow celebrity activism really is

Much of the energy that erupted after the murder of George Floyd seems to have been hijacked by a brand of “antiracism” overconcerned with microaggressions, with representation in film and media, and with interpersonal relationships. It’s a framework that largely ignores economic inequality, or the potential for strategic, organised struggle. Instead, the emphasis is placed on the insistence that if we just make white people nicer and encourage them to do better through a combination of demanding, begging or cajoling – all the while obsessively documenting a catalogue of personal privileges between individuals based purely on whether they are “white”, “black” or “brown” – that we are “doing the work”.
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
NME

Body of dead rapper Goonew propped up at Washington D.C. nightclub

The body of late rapper Goonew was reportedly propped up for his “final show” at a Washington D.C. nightclub over the weekend. The below features footage and photos that some may find upsetting. Goonew, 24, was shot in a car park in Prince George’s County, Maryland on March...
