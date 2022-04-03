ESPN Computer Releases National Title Game Prediction
The NCAA Tournament national championship game is set. No. 1 seed Kansas will take on No. 8 seed North Carolina in the national championship game on Monday evening. The Jayhawks...thespun.com
The NCAA Tournament national championship game is set. No. 1 seed Kansas will take on No. 8 seed North Carolina in the national championship game on Monday evening. The Jayhawks...thespun.com
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 3