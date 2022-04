Tyrann Mathieu has seen plenty of quarterbacks during his time in the NFL, but it’s not often the veteran safety gives one of them the highest compliment possible. Mathieu had very high praise for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in a recent interview with The Jordy Culotta Show. Mathieu went as far as to compare Burrow to Tom Brady in terms of poise and composure after Burrow led the Bengals to two comeback wins over Mathieu’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

