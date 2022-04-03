ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRST ALERT- Tracking Rain and Slow-Moving Storms Tuesday, and a warmup Wednesday

By Von Gaskin
WIS-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY for Rain and Slow-Moving Storms that could lead to flooding. Storms will arrive Midday Tuesday and continue into the evening. Rain Chance (60%) Clearing is expected by Tuesday night. First Alert Summary. Comfortable near average temperatures will settle in...

