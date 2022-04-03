ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of man killed in Government Center garage collapse create fundraiser for son

By Katie Lovett
“[He] loved his son more than anything,” said his sister, Gina Ferrini.

Peter Monsini Courtesy of the Monsini family

The family of a construction worker who died during the Government Center garage collapse last weekend has created a GoFundMe page to financially support his 17-year-old son, Anthony.

“Anthony was Peter’s pride and joy whom he had full custody of,” Peter Monsini’s family members wrote on the fundraising page. “He was a devoted father and a dedicated and proud 20-year member of Local 4. He was loved by so many and will be sadly missed.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the page had already surpassed its $5,000 goal. Monsini’s cousin, Laura Kennedy, said she was surprised to see the goal met so rapidly and expects the family will set a new goal.

In a statement released shortly after his death, his family said they were in shock and trying to process the loss.

“He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, and friend. He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia.”

Monsini, 51, was from South Easton. In the week since the accident, family members said they were “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support and love they received from the public.

In a brief interview with The Boston Globe, his sister, Gina Ferrini said Monsini was “very selfless and caring.”

“[He] loved his son more than anything,” she said.

His obituary described his enthusiasm and humor. “He was the fun uncle (“funcle”) to his many nieces and nephews who truly lit up in his company. He was a fun-loving, caring, and generous brother…Peter was a passionate man who loved life. He knew how to enjoy where he was and appreciate who he was with. Many people have had the experience of having one of those special, spiritual ‘Peter talks.’ A foodie, with quick wit, he made everyone laugh with his one-liners. He was a loyal and generous friend. He loved cooking, spending time with family, and living his best life with his soulmate, Alicia.”

In a statement last week, Bill McLaughlin, business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, said Monsini had been a member of the union for 20 years.

“He was a great friend to many of us and he will be sadly missed. Information on arrangements will be forthcoming at the direction of the family. Meanwhile, please keep Peter and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” McLaughlin said.

The accident remains under investigation.

