ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss: Indiscriminate Russian attacks must be investigated as war crimes

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcLzi_0ey3xkNK00

The “indiscriminate” attacks by Russian forces against innocent Ukrainian civilians must be investigated as war crimes, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Liz Truss said the UK will “not rest” until those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine have faced justice, adding that Russia will not be allowed to cover up its involvement through “cynical disinformation”.

Ms Truss referred to the “appalling acts” carried out by Russian forces in the towns of Irpin and Bucha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ce6q_0ey3xkNK00

The Associated Press said its journalists in Bucha, north-west of Kyiv , watched as Ukrainian soldiers used cables to drag bodies off a street, done so from a distance due to fears they may be booby-trapped.

AP said its journalists counted at least six bodies, adding that locals said they were civilians killed without provocation by Russian soldiers.

In a statement on Sunday, Ms Truss said: “As Russian troops are forced into retreat, we are seeing increasing evidence of appalling acts by the invading forces in towns such as Irpin and Bucha.

“Their indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes.

“We will not allow Russia to cover up their involvement in these atrocities through cynical disinformation and will ensure that the reality of Russia’s actions are brought to light.”

She said the UK will fully support any investigations by the International Criminal Court, adding that the UK-led effort to expedite and support an International Criminal Court investigation into crimes in Ukraine was “the largest State referral in its history”.

Ms Truss said: “We will not rest until those responsible for atrocities, including military commanders and individuals in the Putin regime, have faced justice.

“At this time, more than ever, it is essential that the international community continues to provide Ukraine with the humanitarian and military support it so dearly needs, and that we step up sanctions to cut off funding for Putin’s war machine at source.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said “the world must take note” of what has happened in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxV2o_0ey3xkNK00

Asked if alleged war crimes should be brought to the International Criminal Court, he told Sky News: “I think it is absolutely right that this is all properly documented. This matters.

“We’ve seen in war before, it matters that this is documented and that cases are capable of being brought to international justice.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s spokesman, Sergey Nikiforov, said authorities in Ukraine have found what “looks exactly like war crimes”, including the bodies of executed civilians and mass graves.

Mr Nikiforov told the BBC’s Sunday Morning show the scenes that have been discovered in de-occupied territories such as Bucha are “really hard to describe”.

He said: “We found mass graves. We found people with their hands and with their legs tied up… and with shots, bullet holes, in the back of their head.

“They were clearly civilians and they were executed.

“We found half-burned bodies as if somebody tried to hide their crimes but they didn’t have enough time to do it properly.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson spoke with Mr Zelensky on Saturday evening.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “He congratulated Ukraine’s brave armed forces for successfully pushing back Russia’s invading army in a number of areas, but recognised the huge challenges that remain and the immense suffering being inflicted on civilians.”

The Prime Minister updated Mr Zelensky on the progress made at the recent military donor conference, convened by the UK with 35 countries, No 10 said, and “committed to continue to step up defensive support”.

The spokesperson added: “President Zelensky underscored the urgency of Ukraine’s fight for its survival as a free and democratic nation, and the importance of international assistance.

“President Zelensky also updated on the status on peace negotiations and welcomed further UK involvement in these diplomatic efforts.

“Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to ratchet up sanctions to increase the economic pressure on (Vladimir) Putin’s war machine, so long as Russian troops remain on Ukrainian territory.

“They committed to remain in close contact and speak again in the coming days.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said welcome hubs are being set up at airports, ports and train stations across the country to welcome Ukrainians.

A total of 27 local authorities will receive a share of £1.87 million to run 31 different hubs across the country.

The hubs will provide food, clothing and sanitary products, as well as being a meeting point for matched families to meet one another.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

585K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Russian World#Ukraine#Ukrainian#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

40,000 Russian troops injured, captured, killed or missing in Ukraine, NATO claims

Up to 40,000 Russian troops have been wounded, captured, killed, or are missing in Ukraine since the Russian invasion of its neighboring nation began, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said, according to a senior military official familiar with the matter. The Wall Street Journal reported that NATO believes no...
MILITARY
The Independent

Two Russian soldiers killed and 28 seriously ill ‘after being given poisoned food by Ukrainian civilians’

Two Russian soldiers have died and 28 are seriously ill after being given poisoned pastries by Ukrainian civilians, Ukraine’s intelligence agency has claimed.The troops from Russia’s 3rd Motor Rifle Division died immediately after eating the food in Izium, Kharkiv, the country’s Main Directorate of Intelligence announced in a Facebook post on Saturday.A further 28 soldiers are in intensive care following the poisoning, while about 500 more are in hospital suffering from heavy alcohol poisoning, according to the post.Officials claimed Russia was writing the troops off as “non-combat losses”.The agency said in the post: “Ukrainians resist the occupiers by all...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country’s defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought. A senior NATO military official said the alliance’s estimate...
MILITARY
Reuters

I got Putin wrong, says chastened German President

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, long an advocate of Western rapprochement with Russia, expressed regret for his earlier stance, saying his years of support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been a clear mistake. Steinmeier, a Social Democrat who served as Foreign Minister under...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

585K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy