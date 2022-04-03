ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Facts need to be established amid allegations against MP Warburton – minister

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8HX9_0ey3xjUb00

Allegations about the conduct of David Warburton should be investigated and the facts established, a Cabinet minister has said.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the comments when asked about the backbench MP having the Tory whip withdrawn pending an investigation into claims about his behaviour.

The allegations relating to Mr Warburton, the MP for Somerton and Frome , are being examined by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

The Sunday Times reported that two women had made formal complaints to the ICGS about his behaviour and a third woman had also made allegations about his conduct.

I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first

David Warburton MP

The allegations reported by the newspaper relate to sexual misconduct and a claim he had taken cocaine.

Mr Warburton is said to deny any wrongdoing. The PA news agency has made multiple attempts to contact him for comment.

He is cited as telling The Telegraph: “I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first.

“I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. I’m sorry, I can’t comment any further.”

Mr Shapps said on Sunday that the allegations should be investigated so the facts can be established.

The Cabinet minister told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “The party has, I think, withdrawn the whip, and put this under the investigation, which needs to go through its process. I don’t have any sort of further knowledge of it other than what I’ve read in the newspapers and what the party’s said.

“Obviously, any allegations like this need to be taken extremely carefully, but all the facts will need to be brought out as well. So until we get there I don’t think there’s much more I can helpfully add to it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IORCl_0ey3xjUb00

A spokesperson for the Whips’ Office said: “David Warburton MP has had the Conservative Party whip removed while the investigation is ongoing.”

Mr Warburton was first elected in 2015 with a majority of 20,268, or 53% of the vote. According to the MP’s website, at 18.3%, this represented the largest constituency swing to the Conservative Party.

He was re-elected in 2017 and 2019, with majorities of 22,906 and 19,213 respectively.

He is the current chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Music and was previously a member of the Commons European Scrutiny Committee.

Prior to being an MP, Mr Warburton’s site says he taught music for five years at an inner-city mixed community school in London before founding the technology company The Music Solution Ltd in 1999, which later became Pitch Entertainment Group.

He went on to set up two building property restoration and development companies in 2009, his website says, and co-founded the online business MyHigh.St in 2012.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Bereaved families call on Boris Johnson to ‘hold head in shame’ and resign

Families gathered at the National Covid Memorial Wall. Bereaved relatives tearfully called on Boris Johnson to “hold his head in shame” and resign over alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall as they led a silent procession to Downing Street for Covid victims. Hundreds of grief-stricken families gathered at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Warburton
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cabinet#Tory#Somerton#Parliament#Icgs#The Sunday Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

I got Putin wrong, says chastened German President

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, long an advocate of Western rapprochement with Russia, expressed regret for his earlier stance, saying his years of support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been a clear mistake. Steinmeier, a Social Democrat who served as Foreign Minister under...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson hosting Ukrainian refugee in No 10 would be ‘security challenge’, Downing Street says

Boris Johnson hosting Ukrainian refugees in No 10 would present "security challenges", Downing Street has said.Asked whether the prime minister would take part in the government's new scheme to help people fleeing the Russian invasion Mr Johnson's spokesperson said it would also represent a "significant commitment" And No 10 said Mr Johnson may not be able to unilaterally decide to put anyone up in the prime minister's country mansion of Chequers as it is owned by a private trust.It comes as the government launches a new humanitarian programme that will pay households £350 a month to open their homes to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP admitted to psychiatric hospital for stress amid behaviour allegations

Tory MP David Warburton has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital to be treated for shock and stress as an investigation is conducted into allegations about his behaviour.The Somerton and Frome MP, who has had the Tory whip withdrawn, is receiving medical support for issues he has been facing, the PA news agency understands.It comes as claims relating to his conduct are being examined by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).The Sunday Times reported that two women had made formal complaints to the ICGS about Mr Warburton’s behaviour and a third woman had also made allegations about his conduct.The...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

585K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy