Sacramento shooting: Six killed as police report at least 15 victims

By David Taintor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Six people are dead following a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, police said.

Police reported at least 15 victims from the shooting, which occurred early Sunday morning.

“Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active,” the Sacramento Police Department said on Twitter. Police said “9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J” as authorities investigate the deadly incident.

More follows ...

