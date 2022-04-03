ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Sports Weekly Recap

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhxpC_0ey3xKcY00

ACGC Graduates

Noah Nelsen, Sophomore, Track and Field, Simpson

-Ran 20th in the 1500 at Wartburg in 4:09.63

Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Track and Field, UNI

-Next meet April 7th and 8th at Arkansas

Mady Kelsey, Freshman, Track and Field, Midland

-Placed 23rd at the Central Nebraska Challenge in the hammer with a throw of 40.18 meters

-Threw the shot put 10.78 meters to place 28th

AHSTW Graduates

Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Western

-44th in the 100M Hurdles at South Dakota in 17.69

-Clocked a 1:10.77 to place 14th in the 400M Hurdles

Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field, Omaha

-Threw the discus 115-00 at South Dakota to place 38th.

-19th in the shot put with a throw of 40-06.25

Gage Clay, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Next meet April 7th-9th at Arizona State

Sam Porter, Sophomore, Simpson, Baseball

-Simpson split with Nebraska Wesleyan on Tuesday and lost 2 of 3 against Cornell over the weekend.

-Porter had a hit and an RBI in game two against Cornell.

Joel Sampson, Sophomore, SWCC, Baseball

-SWCC lost 10-0 to Iowa Western on Tuesday and split with Iowa Lakes on Saturday.

-Sampson went 2/7 with a run scored.

Atlantic Graduates

Nile Peterson, Sophomore, Tennis, Wartburg

-Next competition is Tuesday, April 5th vs Dubuque.

Ben Renaud, Senior, Golf, Grand View

-Next tournament is the Park University Spring Classic in Kansas City April 4th and 5th.

Matt Gearheart, Junior, Golf, Grand View

-Next tournament is the Park University Spring Classic in Kansas City April 4th and 5th.

Grant Sturm, Freshman, Baseball, Simpson

-Simpson split with Nebraska Wesleyan on Tuesday and lost 2 of 3 against Cornell over the weekend.

Craig Alan Becker, Freshman, Track and Field, UNI

-Ran the 1500 in 3:59.83 to place 3rd at South Dakota.

Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Central

-Ran a personal best 18:21.46 in the 5000 meters which is 8th best all-time at Iowa Central.

Gratt Reed, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa

-Finished 17th in the 200 at Florida in 20.92

Brooke Newell, Senior, Golf, Missouri State

-Tied for 5th individually at the Dianne Daugherty Invite. Shot even par 71 in round two.

-Missouri State won the team championship.

Olivia Engler, Freshman, Softball, Iowa Central

-Iowa Central beat NIACC 19-4 and 17-9 on Monday.

Caroline Pellett, Freshman, Softball, Simpson

-Simpson split with Central on Friday.

-Pellett appeared as a pinch runner in each game.

Zane Vance, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College

-Next meet April 9th at Mt. Mercy.

Chase Mullenix, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College

-Next meet April 9th at Mt. Mercy.

Jaxon Eden, Senior, Track and Field, Grand View

-Placed 16th at Cornell in the 800 in 2:07.16

-Competed on the Viking’s 3rd place 4X800

Jalen Peterson, Sophomore, Track and Field, Grand View

-Next meet at Concordia April 9th

Audubon Graduates

Tyler Riebhoff, Senior, Baseball, Coe

-Coe beat Wartburg 8-3 on Monday.

-The Kohawks swept Dubuque on Tuesday. Riebhoff pitched a scoreless inning with no hits, no walks, and two strikeouts in an 8-1 win.

-Lost 2 of 3 in a weekend series at Nebraska Wesleyan. Riebhoff started in the team’s lone win on Saturday. He allowed two runs on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts in three innings.

CAM Graduates

Molly Venteicher, Freshman, Track, Southwestern Community College

-Set a school record in the hammer at 101-09.75. It earned her 59th place at South Dakota.

-Threw 105-02 3/4 to place 51st in the discus.

-Placed 32nd in the shot put at 37-07.25

Jacob Holste, Sophomore, Track, Iowa Western

-Placed 14th in the high jump at USD, clearing 6-01.25

Jade Jackson, Freshman, Track, Iowa Central

-Next meet is Thursday and Friday at Arkansas.

Connor McKee, Freshman, Track, Central Missouri

-Placed sixth in the 400m hurdles, clocking a personal-best time of 54.93 at the SBU Bearcat Invitational

Exira-EHK Graduates

Alex Amaral, Junior, Baseball, McPherson (KS) College

-McPherson beat Sterling 12-2 on Tuesday. Amaral pitched a scoreless 5th inning with no walks, one hit allowed, and two strikeouts.

Griswold Graduates

Joanna Topham, Senior, Track and Field, Omaha

-Ran 33rd at South Dakota with a time of 5:00.79 in the 1500

-Placed 51st in the 800 in 2:34.28

David Thompson, Senior, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Next meet April 7th-9th at Arizona State

Nodaway Valley

Shane Breheny, Senior, Track and Field, Simpson

-Placed 36th at Wartburg in the 1500 in 4:15.48

Tyler Vandewater, Sophomore, Baseball, Benedictine-Mesa

-Benedictine-Mesa lost all three games of their weekend series with Saint Katherine.

Who are we missing? Please e-mail ksomnews@mchsi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Hastings College, UNK host Central Nebraska Track Challenge

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Central Nebraska Challenge took place at Kearney High on Saturday with the all-day event being hosted by Hastings College and UNK. College teams from the NAIA down to Division III in Nebraska and surrounding states participated. Video highlights above include field events in women’s discus...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
KSNB Local4

UNK softball sweeps MIAA doubleheader against Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (Press Release) - Senior Hannah Ice and sophomore Madison Rosenthal combined on six-hitter in game one and sophomore catcher Katie Gosker homered twice in game two to help Nebraska-Kearney sweep Pittsburg State, 5-2 and 15-8, Saturday afternoon in Kansas. The Lopers (18-14, 8-2) stop a four-game skid against...
PITTSBURG, KS
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Kwame Evans Jr, No. 2 Recruit, Down To 5 Schools

Top 2023 prospect Kwame Evans Jr. has reportedly whittled down his list to five schools. According to Joe Tipton of On3, the power forward from Florida’s Montverde Academy has cut down his final candidates to Oregon, Indiana, Auburn, Kentucky, and UCLA. Evans has only made an official visit to...
BASKETBALL
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wartburg College#Cornell College#Coe College#Simpson College#Acgc#Uni#Ahstw#Nebraska Wesleyan#Atlantic Graduates#Wartburg Next
KSNB Local4

Nebraska football coach speaks on ‘heroes’ at Hastings College

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska football senior offensive analyst Ron Brown was on campus at Hastings College on Sunday to discuss his philosophies on culture and religion at the French Memorial Chapel. A handful of people attended the free event at Hastings College, where Brown has frequently visited during his...
HASTINGS, NE
KGLO News

Tuesday April 5th Local Sports

WAVERLY — The Northeast Iowa Conference’s Executive Board voted on Monday to start the process of removing Waverly-Shell Rock from the conference. A resolution for removal passed on a 5-1 vote, with Waverly-Shell Rock being the lone no vote. The next step in the process has each school district now taking that resolution back to their local school boards for approval and letting the executive board know how they want their district to vote the next time that body meets. If the resolution is fully passed, Waverly-Shell Rock would exit the conference at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Some members of the conference have expressed their desire for Waverly-Shell Rock to leave the conference since they have grown at a pace far higher than other conference schools. Waverly-Shell Rock’s enrollment for 10th-through-12th grade is listed at 555, with Decorah at 431, Charles City at 397, Crestwood at 316, Waukon at 265 and New Hampton at 260. Oelwein exited the conference two years ago after sportsmanship complaints about Waverly-Shell Rock, including an accusation of a Waverly-Shell Rock player making racial comments against a Charles City baseball player in 2020.
WAVERLY, IA
WOWT

Nebraska's Spring Game details

NCAA Women's basketball tournament: Bluejays take on Iowa State tonight in Sweet 16. After two big wins in Iowa, they've made it to the NCAA's Sweet 16 for the first time. The Bluejays punch their ticket to the program's first ever Sweet 16 and women's college basketball may have found itself its cinderella team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCAU 9 News

X’s all-time home run king Jose Sermo signs with Musashi Bears

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — After the conclusion of the 2021 season, Sioux City Explorers infielder Jose Sermo claimed the club home run king title. But Sermo’s tenure in Sioux City has come to a close, after signing with the Musashi Bears of the Baseball Challenge League, an independent baseball league in Japan.  Sermo put together a historical […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood wins Home Relays, Lewis Central, Second, and Atlantic and Bishop Heelan, Third

(Glenwood) Glenwood won six events, finished runner-up in three others, and piled up 162-points to capture the team title on their track on Monday night. Lewis Central won four events and finished second in four events and scored 113-points, and Atlantic won two events and finished second in four other events and tied for third with Bishop Heelan with 98-points. Harlan, fifth, 83, Red Oak, sixth, 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, seventh, 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, 39, and Creston finished with 32-points.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic educator named Iowan of the Week

(Atlantic) Atlantic High School Speech and Debate Coach and Spanish Teacher Trisha Niceswanger has been recognized by the House of Representatives as the Iowan of the Week. Niceswanger has worked for the Atlantic Community School District for eight years. Twenty-eight of her Speech Students received Division I ratings at the District contest. Superintendent Steve Barber says, “Representative Cindy Axne nominated her and I think they passed it on the floor. She was recognized for the great work she’s done with our Individual and Group Speech. Not only Trisha Niceswanger, but Brandon Baggett works with that group too. We’ve grown that activity greatly over the last few years and Trisha has had a lot do do with that.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy