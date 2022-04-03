College Sports Weekly Recap

ACGC Graduates

Noah Nelsen, Sophomore, Track and Field, Simpson

-Ran 20th in the 1500 at Wartburg in 4:09.63

Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Track and Field, UNI

-Next meet April 7th and 8th at Arkansas

Mady Kelsey, Freshman, Track and Field, Midland

-Placed 23rd at the Central Nebraska Challenge in the hammer with a throw of 40.18 meters

-Threw the shot put 10.78 meters to place 28th

AHSTW Graduates

Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Western

-44th in the 100M Hurdles at South Dakota in 17.69

-Clocked a 1:10.77 to place 14th in the 400M Hurdles

Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field, Omaha

-Threw the discus 115-00 at South Dakota to place 38th.

-19th in the shot put with a throw of 40-06.25

Gage Clay, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Next meet April 7th-9th at Arizona State

Sam Porter, Sophomore, Simpson, Baseball

-Simpson split with Nebraska Wesleyan on Tuesday and lost 2 of 3 against Cornell over the weekend.

-Porter had a hit and an RBI in game two against Cornell.

Joel Sampson, Sophomore, SWCC, Baseball

-SWCC lost 10-0 to Iowa Western on Tuesday and split with Iowa Lakes on Saturday.

-Sampson went 2/7 with a run scored.

Atlantic Graduates

Nile Peterson, Sophomore, Tennis, Wartburg

-Next competition is Tuesday, April 5th vs Dubuque.

Ben Renaud, Senior, Golf, Grand View

-Next tournament is the Park University Spring Classic in Kansas City April 4th and 5th.

Matt Gearheart, Junior, Golf, Grand View

-Next tournament is the Park University Spring Classic in Kansas City April 4th and 5th.

Grant Sturm, Freshman, Baseball, Simpson

-Simpson split with Nebraska Wesleyan on Tuesday and lost 2 of 3 against Cornell over the weekend.

Craig Alan Becker, Freshman, Track and Field, UNI

-Ran the 1500 in 3:59.83 to place 3rd at South Dakota.

Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Central

-Ran a personal best 18:21.46 in the 5000 meters which is 8th best all-time at Iowa Central.

Gratt Reed, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa

-Finished 17th in the 200 at Florida in 20.92

Brooke Newell, Senior, Golf, Missouri State

-Tied for 5th individually at the Dianne Daugherty Invite. Shot even par 71 in round two.

-Missouri State won the team championship.

Olivia Engler, Freshman, Softball, Iowa Central

-Iowa Central beat NIACC 19-4 and 17-9 on Monday.

Caroline Pellett, Freshman, Softball, Simpson

-Simpson split with Central on Friday.

-Pellett appeared as a pinch runner in each game.

Zane Vance, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College

-Next meet April 9th at Mt. Mercy.

Chase Mullenix, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College

-Next meet April 9th at Mt. Mercy.

Jaxon Eden, Senior, Track and Field, Grand View

-Placed 16th at Cornell in the 800 in 2:07.16

-Competed on the Viking’s 3rd place 4X800

Jalen Peterson, Sophomore, Track and Field, Grand View

-Next meet at Concordia April 9th

Audubon Graduates

Tyler Riebhoff, Senior, Baseball, Coe

-Coe beat Wartburg 8-3 on Monday.

-The Kohawks swept Dubuque on Tuesday. Riebhoff pitched a scoreless inning with no hits, no walks, and two strikeouts in an 8-1 win.

-Lost 2 of 3 in a weekend series at Nebraska Wesleyan. Riebhoff started in the team’s lone win on Saturday. He allowed two runs on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts in three innings.

CAM Graduates

Molly Venteicher, Freshman, Track, Southwestern Community College

-Set a school record in the hammer at 101-09.75. It earned her 59th place at South Dakota.

-Threw 105-02 3/4 to place 51st in the discus.

-Placed 32nd in the shot put at 37-07.25

Jacob Holste, Sophomore, Track, Iowa Western

-Placed 14th in the high jump at USD, clearing 6-01.25

Jade Jackson, Freshman, Track, Iowa Central

-Next meet is Thursday and Friday at Arkansas.

Connor McKee, Freshman, Track, Central Missouri

-Placed sixth in the 400m hurdles, clocking a personal-best time of 54.93 at the SBU Bearcat Invitational

Exira-EHK Graduates

Alex Amaral, Junior, Baseball, McPherson (KS) College

-McPherson beat Sterling 12-2 on Tuesday. Amaral pitched a scoreless 5th inning with no walks, one hit allowed, and two strikeouts.

Griswold Graduates

Joanna Topham, Senior, Track and Field, Omaha

-Ran 33rd at South Dakota with a time of 5:00.79 in the 1500

-Placed 51st in the 800 in 2:34.28

David Thompson, Senior, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Next meet April 7th-9th at Arizona State

Nodaway Valley

Shane Breheny, Senior, Track and Field, Simpson

-Placed 36th at Wartburg in the 1500 in 4:15.48

Tyler Vandewater, Sophomore, Baseball, Benedictine-Mesa

-Benedictine-Mesa lost all three games of their weekend series with Saint Katherine.

Who are we missing? Please e-mail ksomnews@mchsi.com