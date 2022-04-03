ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

6 dead in Sacramento mass shooting, police searching for shooter

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odAd4_0ey3xIr600
Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

At least six people are dead and 10 more injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento , police said.

The shooting occurred near 10th and K streets, not far from the State Capitol building and a popular cluster of downtown nightclubs, around 2 a.m. Sunday. Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. At 5 a.m., Sacramento police announced that “officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased.”

Sacramento police Chief Kathy Lester called it a “very complex and complicated scene” and asked any witnesses or people with video evidence to contact police . Lester said the suspect is still at large.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyR66_0ey3xIr600
Emergency vehicles line the street near the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

One witness described the nightmarish scene to ABC10 .

“A lot of victims with blood, just watching some of the families that didn’t know if their loved one was alive, running, trying to figure out what was happening, people distraught, people discombobulated,” Berry Accius told the TV station. “It was just horrific.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WwOZi_0ey3xIr600
A crime scene investigator photographs evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Ninth Street to 13th Street is closed between L and J streets until further notice. Helicopter footage from KCRA shows investigators walking the area and leaving evidence markers on the sidewalks.

No victims have been identified by law enforcement; families are asked to go to Sacramento City Hall for more information.

“Words can’t express my shock and sadness this morning,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement. “The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident.”

Sunday’s mass shooting is the second instance of gun violence to shock the Sacramento area in recent months. In late February, a father fatally shot his three daughters and their chaperone at a supervised visit at a Sacramento church; the man then killed himself.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 14

AP_001275.629380f36a7d4ae0a44b03918d2cfe23.0425
2d ago

Thanks Governor Newsom!! Keep on releasing those criminals!!!

Reply
13
Gayle Jackson
2d ago

Why blame Newsom why blame the police why blame the teachers why blame the girlfriend? Maybe we need to take the blame

Reply(1)
5
Related
ABC10

Over 60 shots were fired in a shooting that left a man shot multiple times in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60 shell casings after responding to a recent shooting in Sacramento County. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Stockton triple shooting suspects appear in court

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men accused in a triple shooting in Stockton that injured a 9-year-old boy were arraigned in court Tuesday. 21-year-old Jose Trujillo-Pacheco and 23-year-old Rodolfo Vital stood side-by-side with their hands in shackles in San Joaquin Country Superior Court in downtown Stockton. Both face several attempted...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Philadelphia police say mass shooting was hired hit

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged Richmond Gang Members Convicted In Notorious ‘Swerve Team’ Crime Spree

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Two alleged gang members have been convicted of murders, attempted murders and assaults for their roles in a Richmond crime spree by the notorious “Swerve Team”, according to Contra Costa County prosecutors. The Superior Court verdicts came on Wednesday for 24-year-old Marrico Williams and 23-year-old Torion Young, two of the alleged seven ‘Swerve Team’ members taken into custody in September 2016. (L-R) Marrico Williams, Torion Young (Richmond Police Dept.) After a lengthy trial that lasted approximately eight months, jurors found Williams guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three assaults with...
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
SFist

Sunday Links: Mass Shooting in Sacramento Kills Six, Leaves Another Ten People Injured

A mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday has claimed at least six lives and left many more injured. Local police were patrolling an area near the Golden One Center at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire; upon arriving to the scene, they found six people dead and another ten injured, with some having taken themselves to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made and police have not given specifics on the type of gun used. [ABC7]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Downtown Sacramento#Mass Shooting#Gun Violence#State Capitol#Ap
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made Of ‘Related’ Suspect In Sacramento Mass Shooting: What We Know

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police say they have now made one arrest in connection to Sunday’s mass shooting downtown. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that Dandrae Martin, 26, has been arrested on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession. He is being characterized by police as a “related suspect.” Police say detectives and SWAT have served search warrants at three residences in the area as part of the shooting investigation. During those searches, police say at least one handgun was recovered. Investigators have received over 100 photos and videos through the online portal that was set up after the shooting, police say. Detectives are now reviewing the evidence to determine charges. Detectives have said they are looking for multiple possible suspects. No description of any suspects has been released. The exact events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation, but at a press conference Sunday afternoon, police acknowledged the brawl just before the incident. A total of six people have died in the early Sunday morning shooting that happened just as bars were getting out for the night. Twelve other people suffered varying degrees of injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oakland Girl, 16, Dies After Shooting At Midtown Sacramento Residence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl from Oakland was found fatally shot at a Midtown Sacramento residence last week. Sacramento police say, back on March 17, officers were called to investigate a report of a person shot at a residence along the 2100 block of L Street. Officers found a teenage girl had been shot at least once. Life-saving measures were started immediately, but police say the girl was soon pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was found at the scene, but it’s unclear exactly what led up to the girl being shot. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the girl as 16-year-old Oakland resident Marcella Garcia. Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department Homicide Unit have now taken over the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Sacramento

TikTok Challenge Turns Violent In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Another viral TikTok challenge has gone wrong, but this time in Woodland. Police say the “Orbeez Challenge” encourages young people to shoot gel beads out of toy guns. “It can get really out of hand,” said one Woodland High School student. “Sometimes, they hurt if you’re closer range.” The Woodland Police Department is warning neighbors of the Orbeez challenge. Since February, Woodland police have received at least one report a week of a victim shot by one of the gel pellets. “There can be injuries from it,” said Officer Victoria Danzl. Officer Danzl said one victim was a local construction worker who...
WOODLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Looking for Missing Morgan Hill Girl

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Saturday afternoon for a 7-year-old at-risk Morgan Hill girl missing since Friday evening. According to the CHP, Ophelia Bushman was last seen at about 8 p.m. Friday. The girl is believed to have been taken by her biological mother, Samira Jabr.
MORGAN HILL, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
909
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy