6 dead in Sacramento mass shooting, police searching for shooter

Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

At least six people are dead and 10 more injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento , police said.

The shooting occurred near 10th and K streets, not far from the State Capitol building and a popular cluster of downtown nightclubs, around 2 a.m. Sunday. Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. At 5 a.m., Sacramento police announced that “officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased.”

Sacramento police Chief Kathy Lester called it a “very complex and complicated scene” and asked any witnesses or people with video evidence to contact police . Lester said the suspect is still at large.

Emergency vehicles line the street near the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

One witness described the nightmarish scene to ABC10 .

“A lot of victims with blood, just watching some of the families that didn’t know if their loved one was alive, running, trying to figure out what was happening, people distraught, people discombobulated,” Berry Accius told the TV station. “It was just horrific.”

A crime scene investigator photographs evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Ninth Street to 13th Street is closed between L and J streets until further notice. Helicopter footage from KCRA shows investigators walking the area and leaving evidence markers on the sidewalks.

No victims have been identified by law enforcement; families are asked to go to Sacramento City Hall for more information.

“Words can’t express my shock and sadness this morning,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement. “The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident.”

Sunday’s mass shooting is the second instance of gun violence to shock the Sacramento area in recent months. In late February, a father fatally shot his three daughters and their chaperone at a supervised visit at a Sacramento church; the man then killed himself.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.