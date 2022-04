GE stock hit its pandemic low of $5.48 on May 13, 2020. In July 2021, GE completed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, boosting the share price to above $100. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO