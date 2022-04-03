ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘Poo poo head’: Indiana State Police Twitter account hacked

By Joe Schroeder, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrppW_0ey3wrus00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Some saw odd posts coming from the @IndStatePolice Twitter account Saturday afternoon, but it was not actually from Indiana State Police officers.

The account, which has “Official Twitter for the Indiana State Police” written in its bio, was hacked, ISP confirmed Saturday. As of 3 p.m., at least one of the posts from hackers had been deleted from the account and Sgt. John Perrine was “working to get it rectified,” police said.

“I don’t like that that was poo poo head I don’t like that” a post from ISP’s account, which was a quote retweet of a Wall Street Journal article on actor Sean Penn, said. A screenshot of the now deleted Tweet is shown below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMqMc_0ey3wrus00

Other presumably hacked posts included replies to state troopers in Evansville with little punctuation. These are shown below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xB7k_0ey3wrus00

It appears that as of 3:50 p.m. Saturday, the account is back under ISP’s control.

“It appears our Twitter account was recently hacked, the previous tweet sent 15 minutes ago was not sent by ISP personnel. Please notify us if you see any suspicious activity from our account. Thank you.”

Post from @IndStatePolice on Twitter

It is unclear at this time who hacked the ISP account or how.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
95.3 MNC

Tip to Indiana State Police leads to arrests of two men from Rochester

A tip to Indiana State Police about possible illegal drug activity led to the arrests of two men from Rochester. Armed with a search warrant, officers converged on an apartment on Northgate Circle where investigators say they found one pound of meth, cocaine, heroin, THC vape cartridges, two long guns, and more than $4,000.
ROCHESTER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

5-year-old’s death under investigation by Indiana State Police

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Thursday night, the Indiana State Police were requested to investigate the death of a five-year-old child. Officers with the Portland Police Department (PPD) say they responded to a home around 11:30 p.m. after getting a call about an unresponsive 5-year-old child. PPD tell us State Police assumed the investigation after […]
PORTLAND, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police: Fishers man and 2 others arrested for drug possession

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested on numerous charges involving the possession of methamphetamine. Sellersburg troopers began the investigation before midnight yesterday. Investigators arrived at a 2nd Street address in Scottsburg. They found 120 grams of methamphetamine in the living room of the location. They found 36-year-old...
FISHERS, IN
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
The Independent

I-65 serial killer revealed decades after murder and rape spree using DNA technology

The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFOR

Strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms. Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wxin#Isp#Sgt#Wall Street Journal#Indstatepolice#Nexstar Media Inc
KFOR

Warm and Windy this Afternoon, Storms this Evening

After a mild start this morning, we’ll see nice weather this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper-70’s and low-80’s. It will be windy as well with southerly gusts from 30-40 mph. After sunset, we will see storms develop across Western Oklahoma and move into the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

4 Seniors: What to do with cremated remains

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning your own memorial, or that of a loved one, you might be wondering what to do with ashes that are provided after cremation. Around 60 percent of Americans are now choosing cremation over a traditional burial. Cremated remains can be kept,...
ARTS
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy