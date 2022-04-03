Fairview FFA Officers Read to Elementary Students

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – In the age of aspirational Instagram posts, one North Carolina woman is calling on fellow parents to normalize the mess on social media and show what raising kids actually looks like. Macgill Frutchey told “Good Morning America” she started her “Dumpster Fire Farmhouse” video series because it’s the type of content she wants to see on social media. In one video, she asks, “How refreshing would it be if every time we logged into Insta, instead of seeing like a perfectly curated light and bright kitchen or home, that you saw the opposite or just reality?” It’s a refreshing and even brave move from the 39-year-old content creator who six years ago was mostly sharing humorous posts.

