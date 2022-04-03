At least six dead in downtown Sacramento shooting -police

READING, Pa. - Police in Reading are releasing new information about a deadly shooting at Brookline Park that left one man dead. Police said they found 18-year-old Amiere Tyhee Bibbs dead at the scene when they arrived. The shooting is sending shockwaves through the community, including in the The Governor...
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrived to the scene of a shooting Friday shortly after 11 a.m. near I-15 and D Street. A victim was taken to UMC Trauma after being shot and is expected to recover. Police say no suspects are in custody at this time. The northbound D street ramp at I-15 […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif — (AP) — Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city, the police chief said. Three...
A father of four. A best friend with a positive personality. A vivacious partygoer. The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California’s capital city were remembered by their friends and family Monday as police worked to piece together what happened.Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out early Sunday in the crowded streets of Sacramento, leaving three women and three men dead and another 12 people wounded. On Monday, small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers had been placed near the crime scene. Investigators were searching for at least two shooters who were responsible for the...
All the Warriors and Kings wanted from their Sunday night was a basketball game at Golden 1 Center that would entertain fans and conclude without injuries. A reasonable ask, right? But life and death in America has a way of intruding. For early Sunday morning, a couple blocks away from...
Sharon Graser was 31, a wife and mother of 3 boys. She died 50 years ago -- April 5, 1972 -- saving her youngest son and other children at the Vancouver bowling alley where she worked when a tornado swooped in.
The body of late rapper Goonew was reportedly propped up for his “final show” at a Washington D.C. nightclub over the weekend. The below features footage and photos that some may find upsetting. Goonew, 24, was shot in a car park in Prince George’s County, Maryland on March...
