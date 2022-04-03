Basketball League For Young Girls Formed To Honor Fallen Trooper Tamar Bucci

BROCKTON (CBS) – A new basketball league for young girls is starting this week, and it honors the memory of a Massachusetts State Police trooper who died in the line of duty.

Trooper Tamar Bucci was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham last month.

This Tuesday marks the start of games at the Brockton Boys and Girls Club.

Teams from Brockton, West Bridgewater, and Foxboro will compete every Tuesday afternoon as part of a State Police initiative that aims to connect law enforcement and kids through sports.

A boys league is already up and running.