ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Basketball League For Young Girls Formed To Honor Fallen Trooper Tamar Bucci

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTPPR_0ey3wVh000

BROCKTON (CBS) – A new basketball league for young girls is starting this week, and it honors the memory of a Massachusetts State Police trooper who died in the line of duty.

Trooper Tamar Bucci was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham last month.

This Tuesday marks the start of games at the Brockton Boys and Girls Club.

Teams from Brockton, West Bridgewater, and Foxboro will compete every Tuesday afternoon as part of a State Police initiative that aims to connect law enforcement and kids through sports.

A boys league is already up and running.

Comments / 0

CBS Boston
CBS Boston

49K+

Followers

23K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Related
CBS Boston

Mother Of Fallen Firefighter Michael Kennedy Running Boston Marathon In His Honor

BOSTON (CBS) — The mother of a fallen Boston firefighter has spent the last eight years working to make sure no one else feels loss like hers. Kathy Crosby Bell’s son, Michael Kennedy, died while battling a massive Back Bay fire in 2014, just weeks before the Boston Marathon. Kathy showed WBZ-TV what she’ll be wearing to keep Michael with her on the long run from Hopkinton to Boylston Street. “This is his dog tags that he wore in Iraq,” Kathy says holding the chain in her hands. One is a medal he got for leading the troops to church. And another was Saint...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Procession Held For Fallen Marine Captain Ross Reynolds

LEOMINSTER (CBS) — The remains of a Marine Captain from Leominster who was killed overseas returned to Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. Twenty-seven-year-old Ross Reynolds was one of four service members who died last month when an aircraft crashed during a NATO drill in Norway. Capt. Reynolds’ body arrived at Logan Airport and then a procession escorted him to his hometown of Leominster. Two fire trucks draped the American flag over Electric Avenue as the procession made its way through Fitchburg. Both sides of the street were surrounded by friends, strangers, and military families. “My heart is broken, even though I didn’t know him,” said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoneham, MA
Stoneham, MA
Society
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Brockton, MA
Basketball
Stoneham, MA
Sports
Brockton, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
City
West Bridgewater, MA
City
Bridgewater, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Brockton, MA
Society
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS Boston

Jake Thibeault, Paralyzed In Hockey Game, Returns To Milton Academy With Big Goals

MILTON (CBS) – Jake Thibeault, a Milton Academy hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury, is now back at school and adjusting to a new way of life. “I’m living on my own and coming to class and still fighting the fight of paralysis,” Jake said. Jake is 18-years-old now and has whole new outlook on life: to cherish every moment. “In life I’ve always had big goals. Obviously now it’s a big goal to walk, but I never sat back and realized how good I had it and how good the moments are,” Jake said. Jake speaks from experience...
MILTON, MA
CBS Boston

Nell Rojas, Coached By Her Father, Will Return To Boston Marathon After Debuting As Top American Woman In 2021

BOSTON (CBS) — For Nell and Ric Rojas, the Boston Marathon is a family affair. In 2020, Nell finished as the top American woman in sixth place. It was just her fourth marathon — and she’s still getting comfortable with that success. “When you’re going against the best in the world, it’s weird to be like, ‘yeah I can run with them,’ but you have to tell yourself that every morning,” said Nell Rojas. She made a statement in her Boston Marathon running debut last fall and finished with a personal best of two hours, 27 minutes, and 12 seconds. “I knew she was...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Girls Club#The Brockton Boys
CBS Boston

Leominster Comes Together To Honor Fallen Marine Captain Ross Reynolds At Funeral

LEOMINSTER (CBS) – Friends and family paid their final respects to a fallen Marine from Leominster Tuesday. A funeral Mass was held for Marine Captain Ross Reynolds at St. Cecilia’s Church on Mechanic Street. A horse-drawn carriage carried the casket in a procession from city hall, where the wake was held Monday, to the church for the service. Reynolds was one of four Marines killed when their aircraft crashed during a NATO drill in Norway on March 18. He was 27 years old and leaves behind a wife. They were married in February. Reynolds, an Osprey pilot, joined the Marine Corps in May...
LEOMINSTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Adolfo Betancur, Bishop Hendricken

CUMBERLAND, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Adolfo Betancur. The 3-time winner of RIIL State Heavyweight Wrestling Title, Betancur took home the New England Title and then became the second Bishop Hendricken grappler to win a National Title when he took gold at the NHSCA Nationals. “I worked so hard […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy