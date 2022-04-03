ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, PA

Baku nightclub gas leak explosion leaves 1 dead, 31 injured

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

MOSCOW — (AP) — An explosion caused by a gas leak hit a nightclub in the capital of Azerbaijan and set off a fire early Sunday, killing one person and injuring 31 others, officials said.

The gas provider Azerigas said the explosion at the LocationBaku nightclub was caused by a leaky gas canister.

Officials said a club employee was killed by the explosion and 31 people suffered various injuries. Health Ministry spokesman Parviz Abubekirov told the AP that 24 people had been hospitalized, most of them with burns.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the club in central Baku at 3 a.m. and extinguished the fire before it could spread.

Video posted on social media showed dozens of people in a panic, some of them injured, outside the club, which appeared to have been heavily damaged by the explosion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Lawnmower crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a crash involving a lawnmower in Pulaski Tuesday. According to Pulaski police, the crash happened around 8:16 p.m. at the intersection of Lee Highway and Northwood Drive. Witness testimony and initial investigation indicate...
PULASKI, VA
AZFamily

Car crash in Mesa leaves one person dead, others injured

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one person is dead and others are injured after a car crash in Mesa on Tuesday evening. It happened near Gilbert and Lindsay roads. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and spotted a black car on the sidewalk with damage to the front hood and windshield. A white car was also seen a short distance away with damage to its passenger side.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

One injured after gas leak in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has been injured after a gas leak Wednesday morning near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird in Glendale. Glendale Fire Captain Anthony Valverde says the gas leak appears to be coming from a four to a six-inch gas line. Crews are working to try to shut off the line along with Southwest Gas. Valverde has confirmed that one person has been injured but has not released the extent of the injury. Earlier structures in the area had been evacuated. Crews also shut down all traffic in the area.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Moscow, PA
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Nightclub#Accident#Ap#Locationbaku#Health Ministry
Reuters

How the plane in China went from cruising altitude to disaster

Flight MU5735 was en route from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to the port city of Guangzhou on March 21 when it suddenly plunged from cruising altitude and crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing all 132 people onboard. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
ACCIDENTS
KTVU FOX 2

Hollister shooting leaves two dead and multiple injured

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Two people are dead and multiple are wounded, following a drive-by shooting in central California Saturday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Rustic and Roble streets, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. None of the victims were...
HOLLISTER, CA
The Independent

Aggressive Jet2 passenger hit with £5,000 fine and lifetime airline ban after forcing plane to divert

Jet2 has hit a disruptive passenger who forced one of its flights to divert with a £5,000 bill and banned her from flying with the airline for life.The carrier named the aggressive woman, who shouted at crew and slapped fellow passengers on Monday’s flight from Manchester to Antalya, as Catherine Bush.“Ms Bush, from Bradford, displayed a catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour onboard the aircraft, which included physical aggression towards other customers and our crew,” read a statement from Jet2 this morning.Flight LS895 left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday, for a planned 4hr 30m flight to Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Azerbaijan
simpleflying.com

Simulation Gone Wrong: The Crash Of Delta Air Lines Flight 9877

On March 30, I967, a Delta Air Lines DC-8, registration number N802E, operating as Flight 9877, crashed while landing at New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana. The flight was to provide crew training for a captain-trainee and a flight engineer. In addition to the two trainees, a flight engineer-instructor was onboard for a routine proficiency check.
KENNER, LA
The Independent

China plane crash: Investigators find 49,000 pieces of Flight 5735 wreckage after 132 people killed

Rescue workers searching for wreckage from last week’s crash of a China Eastern passenger plane are “basically done,” after 49,000 pieces of debris were found.Flight MU5735 took off from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of the Yunnan province, on 21 March and was headed to Guangzhou, in the southeast of China, when it nosedived from 29,000ft into a mountainside in the Guangxi region, killing all 132 people on board. A rescue mission was immediately put in place, with China’s president Xi Jinping calling for an “all-out” investigation to find out what caused the worst air disaster the country...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Jet2 flight diverted after ‘out of control’ woman slaps fellow passengers

A Jet2 flight from Manchester to Turkey was forced to divert to Vienna on Monday after an “out of control” woman started shouting and reportedly slapped a fellow passenger.Travellers on flight LS895 said the woman had been “kicking off” before the plane had even left Manchester Airport, with some saying she was ranting about noisy babies on the flight.The plane left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday 21 March for the 4hr 30m flight to Antalya, Turkey, but was forced to divert two hours in, landing in Vienna at 11.38am.A fellow passenger who did not want to be named...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Rowdy Jet2 Passenger Handed $6.5k Fine & Lifetime Ban Following Diversion

On Monday, March 21, Jet2 flight LS895 was scheduled to depart Manchester International Airport at 09:15 to fly non-stop to Antalya Airport, Turkey, arriving at 16:45 local time. But that's not what happened. Are we there yet?. The Airbus A321-21, registration G-HLYF, left Manchester 18 minutes late at 09:33 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy