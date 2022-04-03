ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PapKv_0ey3w2QQ00
Sacramento Mass Shooting A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif — (AP) — Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said.

Kay Harris, 32, said she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother had been killed. She said she thought he was at London, a nightclub at 1009 10th Street.

Harris said she has been to the club a few times and described it as a place for “the younger crowd.”

Police have the streets around the club closed, with yellow police tape fluttering in the early morning breeze. She has spent the morning circling the block waiting for news.

“Very much so a senseless violent act,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
WBOY 12 News

U.S. marshals searching for PA man in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshal’s Service is on the lookout for a Pennsylvania man wanted on felony vehicle theft charges. According to a release sent out by the marshal’s West Virginia Northern District office, Brian Woy, 40, was charged by the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly stealing a vehicle in June of 2021; […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
California, PA
City
Sacramento, PA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
California, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

West Sacramento police ask for help in identifying home burglar

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department is asking for help in identifying a burglary suspect who attempted to rob a home last week, authorities said. The attempted burglary happened in the 800 block of River Crest Drive on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., the West Sacramento Police Department said in a release. The man reportedly broke a window at a home, but did not enter.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Harris
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Family ‘Traumatized’ After Girl, 9, Shot In Drive-By

STOCKTON (CBS) – A Stockton girl is hospitalized and her family is traumatized, after a drive-by shooting on Saturday. The girl’s family was on Van Gogh Lane in the Western Ranch neighborhood on Saturday afternoon when a car pulled alongside them and started shooting. The 9-year-old was injured but is expected to recover. “When it involves young children, 9-year-olds that takes it to a whole other level,” said Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Ofc. Joe Silva.  Silva said the parents tried to get the 9-year-old to a nearby hospital, but a tire on their vehicle was shot-out and they slowed to a stop. Law...
STOCKTON, CA
People

L.A. Hiker Found Dead After Being Missing for 2 Weeks with Loyal Dog Still by His Side

A California hiker has been found dead with his dog alive and by his side after being missing for more than two weeks, according to multiple reports. Los Angeles authorities say Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was discovered Thursday night in a remote area of Griffith Park, per NBC Los Angeles and KABC. PEOPLE has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department to confirm the reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sacramento Kings#Police Tape#Ap#1009
KCRA.com

6 hurt in south Sacramento crash, officials say; 2 of them are children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six people, including two children, were injured after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday evening in the south Sacramento area, officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department said three vehicles crashed on 19th Avenue and 24th Street around 4:47 p.m. The victims of those crashes are four adults and two children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS LA

Sac. Police Chief: Multiple shooters wanted in mass shooting that killed 6, wounded 12

Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city, the police chief said.Three men and three women were killed, Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters. Sgt. Zach Eaton, a police department spokesman, said investigators believe there were at least two shooters.The suspects were still at large and authorities said they had found a stolen handgun and were reviewing video footage posted to social media that showed what appeared to be an altercation before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy