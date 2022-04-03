Chicago crime: 2 shot at South Side gas station

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS)-- A grandmother was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Blue Island. Lying on the ground gun to her head, 68-year-old Evelyn Berry told CBS 2 she leaned on her faith more than ever in that moment – thinking she would die."I believed that he was going to shoot me because he kept saying it," Berry said. Last Sunday afternoon, Berry thought she would get gas at Thornton's at 127th Street and Vincennes Avenue."I hadn't been home yet. I was just coming from church," She said. But before she could even pay at the pump, she saw a...

