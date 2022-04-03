ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday Forecast: Patchy fog early, warm with more sunshine in the afternoon

KIII TV3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs will be in the 80s across...

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

Lots of cloud cover, scattered rain also possible

Rain showers cross through the area for early tonight with the bulk of that falling early tonight over the eastern and southern portions of the viewing area. Overnight low temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s to near 40°. Monday looks to remain mostly cloudy with a few...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Beach#The Coastal Bend
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; storm threat overnight, early Tuesday

MONDAY: As high pressure scoots farther east, our next system looms in the western sky. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day with highs in the 80s after a start in the 50s. We’ll remain dry through the day, but chances for rain and storms will increase after midnight – with a chance for severe storms before sunrise Tuesday. We encourage heightened weather awareness during this time.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The State Journal-Register

Warm, seasonable weather is in the forecast for Springfield area as spring begins Sunday

Rainy weather early Saturday will give way to sunny skies and warm temperatures by Sunday – the first day of spring. Nicole Batzek, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said the first week of spring will feature normal, seasonable weather. For Saturday, the weather service has forecasted rain likely before 7 a.m. Cloudy skies early...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

Sunshine returns with the chance for afternoon storms

Happy Tuesday! The sunshine is making a comeback this afternoon but storms stay in the forecast. Later this afternoon isolated thunderstorms will build and track east. These storms will be capable of producing periods of heavy rainfall, strong winds, frequently lightning, and we can’t rule out the chance for isolated tornadoes.
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

Weather: Patchy Frost To Begin Your Sunday

Patchy frost is expected across the mid-state early Sunday and maybe again Monday. Plus the NWS has put out a notice about the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. From the NWS:
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Warm sunshine, cool nights persist through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The week is winding down, and we’re heading into a weekend with a running start of sunshine, chilly mornings, and unseasonably cool afternoons. Outdoor weekend activities are go for launch! Saturday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 41 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 71 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 44 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 72 degrees.
MERIDIAN, MS
WVNT-TV

Morning sprinkles give way to afternoon sunshine

FIRST DAY OF SPRING: Sunday, morning sprinkles and mountain snow showers continue through the morning hours. We officially end the winter season at 11:33am, not that it will feel like spring today. We are cold in the 30s with a slow rise through the afternoon into the upper 40s and low 50s. The farther south you are the warmer you’ll warm up thanks to high pressure clearing us up from south to north. Sunshine will return late Sunday afternoon. Winds still gusty out of the west 10-15mph.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Sunshine, temperatures warming above normal

Other than a few clouds, it will turn out to be a beautiful day. Temperatures will be warm with many locations in the 60s, a few spots will be close to the 70 degree mark!. A cold front arrives this evening. Breezy winds, clouds and isolated showers will be possible through Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy