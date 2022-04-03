At least six dead in downtown Sacramento shooting -police

The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim...
Pop duo Aly & AJ were "caught in the crossfire" of a mass shooting that left six dead and injured 12 early Sunday morning. The sisters explained they were "distraught" after the shooting, but confirmed everyone in their touring group was ok in an update made via Twitter. "Distraught by...
GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Glendale police Tuesday were investigating a report of a shooting that left at least one man injured.
Officers went to Windsor Road and Adams Street at about 1 p.m., and the area was closed while the investigation was conducted, the Glendale Police Department reported.
The victim was taken from the scene in unknown condition to a hospital, the Glendale Fire Department reported.
Further details were not immediately released.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrived to the scene of a shooting Friday shortly after 11 a.m. near I-15 and D Street. A victim was taken to UMC Trauma after being shot and is expected to recover. Police say no suspects are in custody at this time. The northbound D street ramp at I-15 […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif — (AP) — Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city, the police chief said. Three...
UPDATE: Officials held a press conference at the scene Tuesday morning providing a additional details on the incident. “What we know at this point is that there were individuals we believe all within the age range of 16-18 who came to the playground here from multiple municipalities to engage in a fight and then gun shots started to be fired by multiple individuals in the park” said Chief Tornielli.
A father of four. A best friend with a positive personality. A vivacious partygoer. The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California’s capital city were remembered by their friends and family Monday as police worked to piece together what happened.Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out early Sunday in the crowded streets of Sacramento, leaving three women and three men dead and another 12 people wounded. On Monday, small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers had been placed near the crime scene. Investigators were searching for at least two shooters who were responsible for the...
All the Warriors and Kings wanted from their Sunday night was a basketball game at Golden 1 Center that would entertain fans and conclude without injuries. A reasonable ask, right? But life and death in America has a way of intruding. For early Sunday morning, a couple blocks away from...
BRENTWOOD — A Manchester man caught outside the Service Credit Union after he allegedly robbed the Hampton bank Monday, is also the prime suspect in several other recent bank robberies, including one in Lee.
Eric Mohan, 47, was arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court on one count of unarmed robbery in connection with the Hampton robbery. Mohan pleaded not guilty to the charge and is being held in preventive detention.
...
Comments / 0