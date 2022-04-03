ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Declan Rice: David Moyes reiterates West Ham midfielder and 'England's best player' is not for sale

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Moyes has reiterated Declan Rice is not for sale and believes the West Ham midfielder has been England's best player since the start of the season. Rice's stock has risen after another impressive season for club and country, with both Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested in signing...

The Independent

Wayne Rooney advises Manchester United to ‘look to the future’ amid Cristiano Ronaldo struggles

Wayne Rooney has advised Manchester United to move on from his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and instead focus on “younger, hungry players” to improve the club.Rooney spent several seasons alongside Ronaldo during the Portuguese forward’s first spell at United.Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer and has produced a reasonable goal-scoring season but struggled for game-to-game consistency amid wider problems at the club.His former teammate Rooney believes that the signing has not worked out as hoped, and urged his former club to “look to the future” rather than to the 37-year-old.Asked on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance57,553.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
SkySports

Southall FC hopeful of return home after public consultation opens as top female players land in suburb

Southall FC's efforts to return home have been handed a boost after Ealing Council opened a public consultation on the future of Warren Farm Sports Centre. QPR identified Warren Farm in Southall as their preferred site to build a new training centre over a decade ago, before eventually opting to redevelop a 27-acre site in nearby Heston, bought from Imperial College.
SOCCER
SkySports

Marcus Rashford: How the Man Utd and England star lost his spark this season

The decline of Marcus Rashford hit a new low on Saturday with 55 minutes played at Old Trafford. The 24-year-old was finally called upon from the bench in the second half of Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Leicester after interim manager Ralf Rangnick opted to play Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes as strikers even with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both missing with illness and injury respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham v Everton: confirmed team news

West Ham's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is back after four games out after he suffered a fractured bone in his foot and he replaces Manuel Lanzini, who was a passenger in a car crash earlier this week. That's one of three changes from the 11 that began the 3-1 loss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wayne Rooney exclusive: I'd choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag at Man Utd | Time for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to move on

Wayne Rooney has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager, believing his Premier League experience and history of blooding youth places him ahead of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. Derby manager Rooney believes the new manager must overhaul the squad this summer, claiming the departures of Paul...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp congratulates Liverpool's newly-crowned Women's Championship winners

Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool Women can make the most of their opportunity to return to the FA Women's Super League after a two-year exile. Following confirmation of their promotion to the top flight on Sunday, when they clinched top spot with two games to spare in front of a Championship record crowd of 5,752, the Reds boss shared messages of congratulations with his opposite number on the women's side.
SOCCER
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday night and know a win would underline their improvement under Patrick Vieira this season by returning them to the top half.The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wayne Rooney backs Mauricio Pochettino to take over at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney would choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag to become manager at his former club Manchester United.United are already on their second manager of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his job in November, with Ralf Rangnick placed in temporary charge until the end of the campaign.PSG boss Pochettino and Ajax manager Ten Hag are the favourites to take the helm at Old Trafford in the summer, and ex-England striker Rooney made his preference clear.“I think Pochettino has done it in the Premier League, he knows the Premier League,” said Rooney, who won five Premier League titles...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

The Highest-Rated English Player From FIFA 05 Onwards, Wayne Rooney And Harry Kane Dominate

English players have seemingly always been near the top of the chain when it comes to the FIFA franchise. The likes of of Wayne Rooney, Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott, Joe Hart, Frank Lampard, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson have all had the honour of being on the cover of the game - with the latter receiving the privilege as part of a public vote that EA Sports put out before FIFA 16 was released.
FIFA
SkySports

Cork GAA chair backs Rebels footballers in venue row | Jack O'Connor: 'None of my business'

Keith Ricken's panel have indicated they will only play the contest in Cork's secondary stadium Páirc Uí Rinn, after the Munster Council fixed the tie for Killarney. The Cork county board received criticism in the wake of the 'Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere' venue row surrounding the Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry on May 7, with Peter Canavan stating they 'only have themselves to blame' after Ed Sheeran concerts were set for Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
WORLD

