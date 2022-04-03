ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

An elite Ukrainian drone unit on quad bikes ambushed Russian forces, helping to defeat Putin's plan to capture Kyiv, report says

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyRPZ_0ey3uBDI00
Maxar satellite imagery of the northern end of a Russian convoy, southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine on 28 February 2022.

Satellite image (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies.

  • A Ukrainian drone unit used quad bikes and night cover to ambush Russian forces, The Guardian reported.
  • Aerorozvidka was first set up by tech-savvy, university-educated Ukrainians.
  • The elite unit, which flies up to 300 missions a day, is crucial to the Ukrainian campaign.

Night ambushes carried out by a team of Ukrainian special forces and drone operators on quad bikes have helped turn the tide of the Russian invasion, The Guardian reported.

Aerorozvidka is a specialist air-reconnaissance unit within the Ukrainian army, which has claimed to have destroyed dozens of Russian "priority targets," including tanks and command trucks.

The unit's commander, Lt Col Yaroslav Honchar, told The Guardian about an ambush near the Ukrainian town of Ivankiv, which helped stop a 40-mile mechanized Russian column heading to attack the capital Kyiv.

Equipped with night-vision goggles, sniper rifles, and remotely detonated mines and drones, the team of about 30 Ukrainian soldiers approached Russian forces by riding on quad bikes through forests under cover of night.

Some of the drones used by the unit were equipped with thermal imaging cameras, and others were capable of dropping small 1.5kg bombs.

"This one little unit in the night destroyed two or three vehicles at the head of this convoy, and after that, it was stuck. They stayed there two more nights and [destroyed] many vehicles," Honchar told The Guardian.

After the attack, Russian forces re-strategized by breaking the column into smaller units to try and continue towards the capital.

However, the same team mounted an attack on the Russians' supply depot, which stopped them from being able to advance, Honchar told The Guardian.

"It all happened because of the work of 30 people," Honchar told the paper.

Aerorozvidka was formed in 2014 by a group of young university-educated Ukrainians and IT specialists who volunteered to design their machines to help resist Russia's invasion of Crimea and the Donbas region, according to The Guardian.

It was founded by investment banker Volodymyr Kochetkov-Sukach, who was killed in action fighting Russian separatists in Donbas in 2015, the paper said.

The unit integrated into the Ukrainian general staff following the success of its operations in Crimea.

Now, the elite unit, which flies up to 300 missions a day, according to The Times of London , has played a key role in bolstering Ukrainian resistance against Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uITx_0ey3uBDI00
A satellite image showing damage to buildings and fuel tanks on fire at Antonov Airport in Hostomel, Ukraine, March 11, 2022

Maxar Technologies via Getty Images

Along with the attack on the Russian convoy, Aerorozvidka claims to have helped defeat a Russian attack on Hostomel airport near Kyiv, The Guardian said.

Despite the unit's apparent success, it relies upon crowdfunding and donations to get hold of much-needed components such as advanced modems and thermal imaging cameras. These US and Canada-made parts are subject to export controls that prohibit them from being sent to Ukraine, The Guardian reported.

In recent weeks, supporters from around Europe have been donating drone parts and other equipment, such as 3D printers, to help build and repair devices damaged by Russian small-arms fire, per The Times.

Aerorozvidka partly operates using Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system, activated in Ukraine days after Russia invaded.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 11

John Maurer
1d ago

Well done, the prayers from America, except Trump/Fox News, are with you! Keep up the good fight!

Reply(1)
10
Check out more stories from
Business Insider
Business Insider

451K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

222M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad Bikes#Ukraine#Kyiv#Ukrainians#Russian#Maxar Technologies#Guardian
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

451K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy