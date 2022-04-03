Mud Hens infielder Ryan Kreidler looking to build upon strong 2021 stint in Toledo

A newsworthy call-up to the Toledo Mud Hens last August featured three players.

Two of the names — Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene — were the reason for the local fanfare. But the third player, shortstop Ryan Kreidler, turned out to be a lot more than just the other guy moved up.

Kreidler emphatically made his presence known — and he did it quickly.

He went 11-for-20 in his first six games for the Mud Hens last year. In 41 total contests for Toledo, he had a .304 batting average, a .407 on-base percentage, .519 slugging, and a .926 on base plus slugging, with seven home runs, and 22 runs batted in.

He’s poised to build upon that in 2022 with Toledo.

“He had a really good season,” said Adam Melhuse, who was Kreidler’s hitting coach in Double-A Erie and was promoted to the same position with the Mud Hens in January. “I was so excited that he got to go up and get some Triple-A experience. He's knocking on the door of the big leagues. I don't know when, but he'll be there.”

During the MLB lockout, Tigers prospects arrived to Lakeland for a minor league spring training mini-camp. Kreidler was able to begin his spring training early, working up to inter-squad matchups.

“I feel prepared,” Kreidler said. “...It’s a huge advantage.”

Kreidler received a non-roster invitation to the Tigers’ major league spring training following the end of the MLB lockout. As of Friday, he was 3-for-15 with a grand slam, a double, and three walks in major league spring training.

"He's a well-rounded baseball player," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters recently. "He does little things that are really advanced and impressive. With the bat, we know he has power. But now, can he handle the right-handed pitching? He's crushed every step along the way in the minors, so if he can make some adjustments against right-handed pitching, we got a good one on our hands."

Last season, Kreidler batted .283 against left-handers, compared to .246 against righties.

Kreidler has shown his defensive versatility. He is primarily a shortstop, but can play third base and second base.

“He does a very good job of flushing a bad at-bat and playing some good defense, taking the aggressiveness out on defense and making a diving play and rob somebody else of a hit,” Melhuse said. “That's his mentality.”

With the Mud Hens, he logged 293⅔ innings at shortstop and 54 innings at third. Baseball America ranked him as the Tigers’ seventh-best prospect and best defensive infielder in the system.

“I don’t know when spots are going to open up via injury, hopefully never,” Hinch said. “But the reality is, he could be a call-up at any given point at second, third, and shortstop. So we need to move him around the field enough in Triple-A for him to be comfortable.

“And he needs to understand that even though he is off the roster, he is every bit the option when an opportunity comes up.”

Kreidler was reassigned to Toledo on March 26 after making a strong impression.

“I completely understand where the front office is coming from,” he told reporters that day. “They want to win, and I respect that. Whenever the time is right and they need me, I will be ready to go.”

Overall last season, he batted .270 with a .349 on-base percentage in 129 games.

Kreidler began last season as the Tigers’ No. 21 prospect, according to MLB, and his 2021 campaign helped him jump to No. 7 entering this season.

“With his demeanor and willingness to grind,” Melhuse said, “he's going to be a good player for a long time.”