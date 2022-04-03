Ask the Vet: Noise phobias are a serious medical condition

A friend recently asked me about the development of noise phobias in dogs, which is a sensitivity to certain loud noises like fireworks, thunderstorms, traffic, sirens, or smoke alarms. Noise phobia is a medical condition that arises when the amygdala in the brain is triggered. The amygdala is part of the limbic system and is involved in processing responses like fear or anxiety.

This triggers a physical response in your dog and outward signs can be panting, restlessness, rapid heartbeat, and dilated pupils; it can even cause some dogs to urinate out of fear. These dogs may bark or howl, damage doors or windows trying to escape, break teeth on crates, and sometimes develop anxiety-related sores from excessive licking in an effort to cope with the fear.

This is a truly heartbreaking condition, and it is important to remember this is a medical problem arising from a deep-rooted physical response to a fearful situation that your dog is experiencing. Punishing your dog for this behavior will only make the situation worse.

Like any medical condition, it is important to pick up on early symptoms in order to treat the disease in its beginning stages when simpler options can often be implemented. These may be subtle changes in your dog’s behavior when fireworks are going off or thunderstorms are in the distance like licking her lips, yawning, or attention-seeking.

At the first signs of these it is important to remove your pet from the noise if possible, comfort her, and offer distractions like treats or toys. Turn on music or the television to block out the offending noise, close the blinds or curtains to minimize triggers like lightning in the distance. If possible, try and create a positive association with these types of events by offering a favorite treat or attempting to play with her.

While most dogs can be managed with the early interventions discussed above, some dogs develop noise phobias that can be lead to serious threats to health and property. Dogs have been known to jump through windows to try and escape the noises.

In these cases medical management coupled with environmental modification when possible is needed. Your veterinarian may prescribe medications to administer when storms are possible or around the Fourth of July to help your dog avoid escalating these phobias. Often anti-anxiety medications like alprazolam, diazepam, or trazodone are given an hour or two prior if possible to help. If the type of noise is unpredictable or constant like traffic, then a daily medication may be prescribed to try and de-escalate the response.

So as we come into the season of thunderstorms and eventually fireworks, please remember this is a medical condition that needs to be treated and seek help from your veterinarian to manage this awful disease early on.

