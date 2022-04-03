How to clean a hot tub

Think ‘Sodastream’ without all the wires and weight. Sure, the sustainability movement’s done its fair share to help us reduce how many plastic straws we use, how much plastic cutlery we throw, and how many plastic water bottles we buy, but here’s a question the folks at Spark To Go found themselves constantly asking. Yes, you’ve got a whole variety of reusable water bottles/thermoses to choose from… but what about sparkling water? Unless you’ve got a Sodastream at home, the only way to really consume sparkling water is to buy a single-use bottle off a shelf, generating waste. To that very end, the Spark To Go hopes to be the first personal portable sparkling water maker. Designed to let you carbonate water anywhere, at any time, Spark To Go gives you sparkling water on demand without the added waste.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO