Your First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: quiet Monday ahead of stormy periods tonight, Tuesday

MONDAY: After a quiet, yet chilly weekend, we’ll kick off the new work week with clouds gradually increasing ahead of our next rain maker. Expect morning 30s to push into the 60s to near 70 by this afternoon. A few showers will sneak in from the west before sunset, though the bulk of the rain will hold off until the overnight hours. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out with gusty wind and hail being the primary issues by early Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.
Sunshine today before more rain returns on Saturday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Enjoy today as it will be a brief respite from our soggy and active weather pattern. We will see sunshine today, but temps will still run cooler than normal in the 40s and low 50s. Widespread rain will arrive around sunrise on Saturday and move out by the mid afternoon. This will limit highs to the 40s and we can expect another quarter to half inch of rain. Sunday will be the nicer of the two days this weekend with sun to start the day and highs in the 50s. Rain will quickly move in Sunday evening and push out before sunrise on Monday. The active weather pattern will continue next week with highs in the 40s and 50s with more widespread rain by Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Showers and even a few storms likely this afternoon and evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We will start the day dry before a warm front lifts north and pops up a few showers early this afternoon. This will lead to highs in the mid 50s, but a cold front will also race into the area this evening bringing a round of showers and storms around 6PM. Since instability will be limited today, I do not anticipate severe storms, although don’t be surprised if you have gusts close to 50mph within the strongest storms this evening. Windy conditions will develop overnight and last into Wednesday. While the day will be mostly dry aside from a few sprinkles, highs will once again be in the mid 50s. By Thursday, another system will arrive bringing widespread rain and cool air for the last two days of the work week. Highs will only be in the 40s and snow may mix in by Friday morning. After all that we get rewarded with a nice weekend filled with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.
