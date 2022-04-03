ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Rattlesnake’s farewell: ‘Stone Cold’ wrestles final match at WrestleMania

By Austin Kellerman
informnny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) — “Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to a main-event slot at WWE’s biggest show beating current superstar Kevin Owens in a no-holds barred match to close out Saturday night’s edition of WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 57-year-old hall of famer...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place At WrestleMania 38

Last year Becky Lynch made her surprise return during the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and she became a champion once again when she defeated Bianca Belair in an impromptu title match. Becky Lynch has been holding the belt since SummerSlam, and Bianca Belair has been trying to make her way back into...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One: Steve Austin Vs. Kevin Owens (No Holds Barred Match)

No Holds Barred Match: Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens. The bell rings as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin gets ready in the corner. Kevin Owens paces around the ring as the crowd pops. Austin approaches Owens in the middle of the ring and they face off. Austin talks some trash and they have words. Austin rocks Owens with a right hand and they start brawling. Austin beats Owens into the corner, then beats him down. Austin stomps a mud hole in Owens now as the fans count along with the first slow 7 stomps.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Unifies the WWE and Universal Championships By Beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night, unifying the WWE and Universal Championships in the process. "The Tribal Chief" finally picked up his first win over "The Beast" at a WrestleMania event by countering Lesnar's attempt at an F5 and nailing him with yet another Spear. Reigns has now successfully retained the Universal title at back-to-back WrestleManias, the first man to ever do so as part of his record-breaking championship reign.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champions Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar lose at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar both came up short in defeats to Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, nobody can deny the cultural impact of WrestleMania. The showcase of the immortals is the most important event in the pro wrestling calendar and every single year, WWE attempts to go above and beyond in the name of entertaining the masses.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Edna's Stone Cold Steve Austin ends first night of WrestleMania 38; Bianca Belair, return of Cody Rhodes among other highlights

ARLINGTON — In the home of America’s team, more than 77,000 fans were inside AT&T Stadium on Saturday night for the first night of WrestleMania 38. A night that started with the always entertaining entrance of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs with Pat McAfee — former NFL punter and current WWE announcer — doing his signature dance on the announce desk and ended with Stone Cold Steve Austin, had many moments in between.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Mick Foley
Person
Miz
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Byron Saxton
Person
Rey Mysterio
wrestlinginc.com

Steve Austin – Undertaker Photo From WrestleMania Saturday, Kickoff Pre-Show Video

– Below is the WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show video. The panel features Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, and Sam Roberts, along with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. The panel is currently filming outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and the fans who are waiting to get in the stadium are fired up.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Predict The Rock Returning to WrestleMania

There could be a massive spoiler for the end of WrestleMania 38 as fans have spotted the mother and wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the crowd...could it mean a return for the massive former WWE Superstar? Speculation has been rampant over the last year towards WWE's interest in bringing Johnson back to the ring in some form. Much of these rumors and reports have teased that WWE was planning something major for the superstar as the main event of WrestleMania 39 (which notably takes place in Hollywood, CA) and that could very well start tonight according to some fans.
WWE
Popculture

WWE Fans Go Crazy After Vince McMahon Messes up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon stole the show during the second night of WrestleMania 38 as he competed in a match against Pat McAfee. McMahon won the match thanks to the help of Austin Theory, but the celebration didn't last for too long as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out and gave McMahon a Stone Cold Stunner. However, the chairman of WWE didn't get the timing down and ended up falling over during the move.
NFL
ComicBook

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Reflects on Finishing His WWE Career at WrestleMania 38

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin says he's lucky he had his last match in Dallas, the place where he started his career. Last night, the Texas Rattlesnake came out of retirement for an impromptu No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens in the main event of Wrestlemania 38's Saturday card. The match was a surprise mostly because it was a full "match" in which Austin took several bumps and even had to kick out of a stunner delivered by Kevin Owens himself. Speaking in a backstage interview after the match, Austin confirmed that last night was intended to be his final wrestling match. "I came here looking for anything," Austin said. "This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches."
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Cold#Combat
The Spun

Look: Laura Rutledge’s Old NFL Live Outfit Going Viral

In the wake of Justin Bieber wearing a comically large suit to the Grammy’s last night, an old photo of ESPN’s Laura Rutledge is going viral. Rutledge’s colleague Mina Kimes shared the picture, which showed Rutledge on the set of NFL Live wearing an oversized coat. We’re not sure, but perhaps it belonged to one of her coworkers who used to play in the league.
NFL
FanSided

Look: Dominik Mysterio pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero with WrestleMania 38 ring attire

Dominik Mysterio took the WrestleMania 38 stage, his first time in that limelight, and paid tribute to the late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. With the stage set for WWE WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, TX, one of the matches on Saturday night was set with Rey Mysterio tag-teaming with his son, Dominik Mysterio, to face off against The Miz and social media sensation Logan Paul.
WWE
The Spun

The Undertaker Speech Goes Viral: WWE World Reacts

On Friday night, longtime WrestleMania superstar The Undertaker claimed his spot in sports entertainment history as the headline inductee of the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. The 6-foot-10, 300 lbs mammoth of a man was well-known for his stone-cold demeanor throughout his nearly 30-year wrestling career. But as he accepted his spot in the Hall of Fame last night, his emotions truly shined through.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Wrestles At WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon ended up wrestling at WrestleMania 38 after all. Tonight’s WrestleMania Sunday event saw Pat McAfee defeat Austin Theory while McMahon watched from ringside. Vince actually came out before the match and gave McAfee an introduction, billing him as a future WWE Universal Champion. Theory’s entrance featured The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy