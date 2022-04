NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Best. Comeback. Ever. Sounds pretty good next to Rock Chalk, Jayhawk. What looked like a lost cause turned into one of the sweetest wins ever for Kansas. The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO