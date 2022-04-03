ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Scores in comeback win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Anderson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning. He added one...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Derek Forbort Apparently Got Stuck In Elevator Before Bruins-Blue Jackets

Bruce Cassidy thought Derek Forbort was a little slow-going to start Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. But the Boston Bruins head coach is cutting the defender some slack, considering he had a rough start to the day. Cassidy, speaking to reporters following Boston’s 5-2 victory over the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Columbus Blue Jackets & Boston Bruins

No April fools here; we’re back to giving the east coast some love in this Weekly Lost & Found edition. We’ve hit the point in the season where teams are starting to become mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This week, we’ll be looking at a Metropolitan Division team and an Atlantic Division team.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Angers Internet, Blue Jackets With Hit On Andrew Peeke During Bruins’ Victory In Columbus

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Sometimes, Brad Marchand crosses the line. Other times, he doesn’t. Yet in those times when he doesn’t cross the line, his history of actually crossing the line tends to color a whole lot of people’s opinions on what he did or did not do. The latest case for Marchand came Monday night in Columbus, when he delivered a heavy hit on Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke. With Peeke pinching down along the wall in the Bruins’ zone, Marchand lined him up for a body check against the boards. The resulting collision was heavy-duty. Brad Marchand with a big hit...
NHL
NESN

Nick Foligno Back In Lineup, Celebrating 1,000 Games With Bruins

Nick Foligno returns to the Bruins’ lineup after missing Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils for a lower-body injury. The Boston Bruins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Black and Gold will honor Foligno’s 1,000-game milestone with a ceremony before...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Elliott
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets could be facing major COVID headache amid playoff push

The COVID pandemic has eased up significantly over the past few months and at this point, it is clear that we are all moving towards the new normal. However, this does not mean that the coronavirus has miraculously disappeared. As a matter of fact, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets could now be facing a major COVID headache amid their push for the playoffs.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: On four-game point streak

Karlsson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. After an up-and-down season, Karlsson's enjoying a rare run of consistency with two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winner Sunday. For the season, Karlsson's at 26 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a second-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Drew Jackson: Headed to Vegas

The Athletics reassigned Jackson to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports. Though he's in the lineup Monday for the Athletics' penultimate Cactus League game, Jackson ultimately didn't distinguish himself enough as a non-roster invitee to join the big club for Opening Day. Jackson will open the upcoming season in Las Vegas, hoping to play well enough to push his way to the big leagues for the first time since 2019, when he received a cup of coffee with the Orioles.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal
markerzone.com

CANADIENS SIGN SWEDISH PROSPECT TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2.775 million ($925,000 AAV) with forward Emil Heineman. Heineman, 20, was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2020 before they dealt him to Calgary in the Sam Bennett deal. In February of this year, Heineman was traded once again, this time in a deal that saw Tyler Toffoli go to the Flames.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Anderson Tejeda: Released by Cardinals

Tejeda was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tejeda is just 23 years old and was once a moderately interesting prospect, but he's struggled to a .220/.245/.385 line in 94 MLB plate appearances, striking out 40 times to go with just three walks. He hit .194/.266/.368 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 79 games in the upper minors last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Back with Browns

Cleveland re-signed McLaughlin on Tuesday. McLaughlin wasn't initially tendered a contract for the 2022 season, but the Browns have now re-signed him as a free agent. He served as the team's starting kicker in 2021, when he made his first nine field-goal-attempts of the year but then went 6-for-12 down the stretch.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes on IL

The Cardinals placed Flaherty (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty's absence is expected to extend into May, at which point he will likely revert from the 10-day IL to the 15-day IL. Since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection March 18 to calm down the inflammation in his right shoulder, Flaherty has been cleared to participate in plyometric drills. He could begin a throwing program within the next few days, but he'll require multiple weeks to build up for starting duty after essentially missing all of spring training.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy