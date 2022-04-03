ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two sailors reportedly injured in accident on docked nuclear submarine

By Sam Raskin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Two Navy sailors were injured during a "routine" test on the USS Louisiana ballistic missile submarine. US NAVY

Two Navy sailors were injured Saturday during a “routine” test on a nuclear submarine docked in a naval shipyard in Washington State, according to reports.

The USS Louisiana ballistic missile submarine “experienced a problem in the forward crew access compartment while conducting a routine compartment air test,” a rep for the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility told CNN.

“The boat’s nuclear propulsion space was not affected,” said the spokesperson, Anna Taylor.

The malfunction caused a loud sound, a dislodged scaffolding enclosure and “other equipment,” Taylor told The Kitsap Sun.

Residents heard loud explosions about 12 p.m. Saturday in the area, the outlet reported.

The two sailors reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a medical facility. Their exact condition is not known.

Five other sailors were evaluated by Navy medical personnel but they did not need treatment, according to the spokesperson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j10By_0ey3pk5e00
The USS Louisiana was suspended after the incident.

The test at the 560-foot USS Louisiana — located in Bremerton on Washingtons’ Kitsap Peninsula since 1997 — was suspended after the incident.

