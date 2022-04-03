ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

EXPLAINER: Why disputed maps won’t stop Ohio’s May 3 primary

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11B9gq_0ey3pM6K00
1 of 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Despite the uncertainty raised over the date of Ohio’s primary election, the state is ready to move forward with early voting Tuesday for a likely May 3 contest with statewide and congressional races, but not legislative ones.

The partial primary is scheduled to go ahead despite months of unresolved legal wrangling that has seen proposed redistricting maps repeatedly shot down by the Ohio Supreme Court as unconstitutional gerrymanders. U.S. House races have been allowed to continue because court proceedings have tied up the latest disputed map beyond Election Day.

State legislative races are being delayed because no set of district boundaries has been settled on long enough to be used for making ballots.

Ohioans must register to vote by Monday, unless the judiciary or Legislature intervenes, even as legal challenges continue to pour into state and federal courts.

Some things to know about the situation:

Voters will decide partisan primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, secretary of state and various local races and ballot questions. The seven-way Republican primary for retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman’s seat is among the nastiest and most expensive in the nation this year, with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump still a long shot possibility. Three Democrats are also running for the seat, which the party sees as among their best chances nationally to flip. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is facing three GOP challengers from the right, while two former mayors — Nan Whaley of Dayton and John Cranley of Cincinnati — are vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

___

WHAT ABOUT LEGISLATIVE RACES?

Candidates for Ohio House and Ohio Senate will not appear on May 3 ballots. A group of Republican voters had asked a federal court to force the state to use one of three sets of legislative maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission but rejected by the state Supreme Court, but last week a panel of federal judges said no. That has left contests for state senators and representatives, as well as races for party central committees and state school boards, in limbo.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, wrote lawmakers that if they didn’t act by Friday to make changes — which they didn’t — those races would go forward on Aug. 2.

___

WHY HAS OHIO BEEN HAVING SO MUCH TROUBLE WITH ITS MAPS?

This is the state’s first go-round with new redistricting rules approved overwhelmingly by voters to stop gerrymandering. Disagreement abounds over how the system should work. Beyond that, Republicans who control both the Legislature and the Ohio Redistricting Commission have repeatedly approved maps that the Ohio Supreme Court has found unconstitutionally drawn to unduly favor Republicans. Their legislative maps have been invalidated three times and counting, and their congressional maps have been challenged in court twice.

___

WHY WERE SOME PEOPLE ASKING FOR A DELAY?

Voting rights and Democratic groups — and even, at points, the state elections chief and some political candidates — have asked to delay the primary to allow time for acceptable maps to be crafted. But the Ohio Supreme Court said it did not have the power to move the election, and Republican majorities at the Statehouse have opted against it so far.

That has voter groups concerned.

“Given all the chaos and confusion around redistricting this year, there have been limited voter registration drives and most voters don’t know that the deadline is Monday,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio. “Both voter registration and poll worker numbers are down significantly.”

___

WHY ARE SOME DISPUTED MAPS BEING USED MAY 3 AND NOT OTHERS?

The quick answer is timing. The Ohio Redistricting Commission’s second try at a constitutional congressional map has been challenged at the Ohio Supreme Court. But after the timetable for hearing that case extended well past the primary, LaRose deemed the map valid for use on May 3 ballots.

By contrast, litigation over legislative maps has been much more volatile. By the time federal judges made their decision last week on emergency requests to intervene in the primary, time had run out for those candidates to be added to ballots.

Parties in a separate federal lawsuit over the congressional maps asked Friday for judges to keep U.S. House races under the challenged map from going forward, too.

Comments / 3

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

836K+

Followers

412K+

Posts

379M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Mitt Romney riles up Republicans with refusal to endorse fellow Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, still has yet to endorse Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in his re-election campaign, claiming that he's attempting to stay above the fray. "I don't think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of," he told Utah reporters earlier this month. "People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they've been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven't given it any thought at this point,"
UTAH STATE
Salon

Former Cruz staffer explains why Ginni Thomas’ texts are relevant to the Supreme Court’s "integrity"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Thursday, March 24, journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported that the Washington Post and CBS News had obtained copies of text messages from November 2020 in which far-right GOP activist Ginni Thomas — the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — promoted the Big Lie and repeatedly urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter, in an article published by The Bulwark on March 25, lays out some reasons why the Thomas/Meadow texts are so disturbing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Nan Whaley
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Jen Miller
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio Senate#Ohio House#Legislature#Ap#The Ohio Supreme Court#U S House#Ohioans#U S Senate#Republican#Gop#Democrats
WRBL News 3

‘We are going to prosecute’: Secretary of State’s office completes first-ever Georgia citizenship audit

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has released a new audit of Georgia’s voter rolls as part of the first citizenship review in the state’s history. Raffensperger said an audit of voter registrations uncovered more than 1,600 non-U.S. citizens.Due to Georgia’s citizen-check procedure, those registrations were all marked “pending” and none of […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WANE-TV

What Indiana’s no-permit carry bill means for gun owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana may soon join 21 states allowing permit-less gun carry. House Bill 1296 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. The Indiana Senate approved the bill 30-20 on Tuesday after House members earlier voted 68-30 largely...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

836K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy