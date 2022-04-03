ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine through the day, rain returns in the evening

By Ed Curran
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XERbi_0ey3p3Pm00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Anything beats yesterday's rain and snow!

We kick off today with some sunshine but clouds build in the afternoon ahead of rain as we head toward sunset. Warmer than Saturday, near 50 but cooler near the lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9gVU_0ey3p3Pm00
Sunday night brings rain, late, and a low in the upper 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3U8w_0ey3p3Pm00

Monday sees a chance of rain in the AM. Low 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YA3R_0ey3p3Pm00
Saturday's High- 42

Today's High- 50

Normal High- 54

Sunrise- 6:31am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMmxx_0ey3p3Pm00
FORECAST

Today: patchy morning fog. partly sunny and A high of 50 but cooler near the lake.

Tonight: rain and 38.

Monday: partly sunny and 51.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDXWJ_0ey3p3Pm00
