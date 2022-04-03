Juliani Ensemble and Primitive Gallery Chicago to host concert to raise money for Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another group in Chicago is coming together to raise money for Ukrainians.

The Juliani Ensemble and Primitive Gallery Chicago are hosting a chamber music benefit concert Sunday at 3 p.m.

The money will go to the International Rescue Committee which is helping Ukrainians get food, water, shelter, and healthcare.

In-person tickets are $150 while access to the live stream is $75.

Additional information can be found at julianiensemble.org .