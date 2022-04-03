Weather Blog: Increasing chance of rain, thunderstorms this evening

Increasing clouds Wednesday leads to rain developing. Expect clear skies with temperatures ranging in the 30s and 40s overnight. By Wednesday a southern system will move through the southeastern part of the U.S. This will bring clouds and rain chances back into the region Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Some lingering showers are possible around lunchtime Thursday, but most should be dry. Higher rain totals will be to the south and over the Piedmont. Rain totals across the viewing area will be around 0.50-1 inch with isolated higher amounts possible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 DAYS AGO