The command that teachers post their class content online is unprofessional. I apologized to my students as they settled into their seats. It was March 14, 2011, and the Fukushima offshore earthquake had struck the Sunday before. But it took until Monday night for the damage to occur with the backup power units at their nuclear plant and begin the disaster. So when my students took their seats, my apology was for their having read the regular lesson assigned in the syllabus. Instead we would be learning about how nuclear radiation damages the body. It was biology—unplanned biology.

