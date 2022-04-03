ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Why Are Some Chevy SUV’s Being Recalled?

By Bernadette Lee
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not like it's a major issue, but Chevy has announced they are recalling 680,000 SUV's due to a problem with the windshield wipers. You might have already received an email...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5

14K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
The Independent

General Motors recalls 740K SUVs; headlights are too bright

General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall. The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from the 2010 through 2017 model years. Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light. The agency says this can reduce visibility for other drivers, increasing the risk of...
CARS
98.1 KHAK

Two Recalls Announced, Including Headlights of Over 700,000 SUV’s

Vehicles are recalled for all different types of reasons that pertain to the safety of drivers and passengers, but I've never heard of this one before. Having said that, I completely understand it. The newest recall pertains to the brightness of headlights... in this case, headlights that are too bright.
CARS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Recall alert: GM warns windshield wipers can fail on 680,000 SUVs

DETROIT — Car manufacturer General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 vehicles because of a risk that the windshield wipers can fail. The recall is for the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain for the 2014 and 2015 model years, The Associated Press reported. Ball joints in the windshield wiper module can corrode, causing one or both windshield wipers to fail.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
Denver Channel

Chip shortage forces Ford to ship SUVs without some parts

Ford is finding a different, non-conventional solution to the new car shortage – it is shipping vehicles without some parts. The change specifically affects Ford Explorer SUVs. Ford will send the SUVs to dealers and customers without rear seat controls for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The driver and...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Corvette Production Halted This Week

Production of the Chevy Corvette C8 was temporarily halted this week at GM’s Bowling Green production facility in Kentucky. According to a recent report from Automotive News, production is offline due to a parts shortage, with GM cutting the first and second shifts at the Bowling Green facility, per Chevy spokesperson Trevor Thompkins.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compact Suv#Driving#Vehicles#Chevy#Suv#Gmc
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

GM recalls 740,000 U.S. SUVs over headlight glare issue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Tuesday it will recall 740,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles to address a headlight glare problems after U.S. regulators rejected its request to avoid calling them back. Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied GM’s 2019 petition to declare the issue...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Rust
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Volkswagen Recalls 246,000 Atlas SUVs Due to Issue With Airbags, Brakes

Volkswagen recalled 246,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to a wiring issue could impact the airbags, windows and brakes of the cars. The recall includes the 2019 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Volkswagen...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Aveo Is The Best-Selling Vehicle In Mexico Again

Since General Motors discontinued the Chevy Beat minicar in Mexico in the middle of last year, the Chevy Aveo has cemented its position as the company’s most popular car in the Latin country while remaining behind popular Nissan models, which have dominated that market in recent years. Now, however, Chevrolet’s subcompact sedan is once again Mexico’s best-selling vehicle.
CARS
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1966 Chevy Corvette Big Block Coupe Brings Huge Money

The 1966 Chevy Corvette was subtly changed from the previous year. The fourth year of the Sting Ray had an elongated vertical “Corvette” script on the hood (new for ’66) and tail, as opposed to the previous year’s more rounded “C,” more pleats in the seats to better distribute weight at the seams, and a bright, square mesh grille. The roof vents on coupes were eliminated, and the center cones on knock-off wheels had a brushed rather than polished finish.
CARS
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy