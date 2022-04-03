ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

Absentee ballots total 204 in Texas County

By Herald Staff
houstonherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsentee balloting totals 204 in advance of Tuesday’s election. Peggy Seyler, county...

houstonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Duluth News Tribune

Court upholds Duluth's absentee ballot review

DULUTH — The Minnesota Supreme Court has absolved the city of wrongdoing in its handling of absentee ballots in the 2020 election. In a decision handed down Wednesday, the court upheld an earlier ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that concluded the Minnesota Voters Alliance failed to show the city of Duluth — and a handful of other local government jurisdictions, including Ramsey and Olmsted counties — had made improper appointments to their absentee ballot boards.
DULUTH, MN
News On 6

Deadline Approaching To Submit Absentee Ballot Requests For April Election

Oklahoma voters only have one week to request an absentee ballot for the April 5th election. Voters must submit their absentee ballot application to their county election board no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21. The school districts in Tulsa, Union, Owasso, Jenks, Sand Springs and Bixby all...
TULSA, OK
L'Observateur

ABSENTEE BALLOT DEADLINES FOR THE MARCH 26 MUNICIPAL PRIMARY ELECTION

BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters of the upcoming absentee ballot deadlines for the March 26 Municipal Primary Election. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, March 22 by 4:30 p.m. Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the parish Registrar of Voters office. Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Texas County, MO
Government
County
Texas County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Elections
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Deadline to request absentee ballots in Muskogee nears

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Registered voters in Muskogee County have less than one week to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the April 5, 2022 elections. Applications for absentee ballots must be in the hands of the Muskogee County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 to be processed.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Register Citizen

Michigan Republicans delay absentee ballot signature rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Tuesday delayed until after the November election rules that will tell Michigan election clerks how to match the signatures of people applying for and submitting absentee ballots. The GOP-led Joint Committee on Administrative Rules' maneuver to propose bills keeps the regulations from...
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh to voters: Don’t use drop box for absentee ballots

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - In light of recent court rulings, the City of Oshkosh is advising voters they cannot use the City Hall drop box to return absentee ballots. Instead, absentee ballots that aren’t returned by mail must be submitted in-person by the voter -- either at the city clerk’s office, or at a polling place on election day, April 5.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballots#Absentee Balloting#Sample Ballot#Election

Comments / 0

Community Policy