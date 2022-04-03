Absentee ballots total 204 in Texas County

BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters of the upcoming absentee ballot deadlines for the March 26 Municipal Primary Election. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, March 22 by 4:30 p.m. Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the parish Registrar of Voters office. Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”

