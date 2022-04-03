David Royce Chambers Obituary

David (Dave) Royce Chambers, 90, was born Dec 7, 1931 in Oakland, to Donald Earl Chambers and Irene (Lehman) Chambers, and died March 19, 2022. He attended grade school in Oakland and Corning, then his parents moved the family to Hastings, Neb., where he attended 7th-9th and graduated at the top of his 9th grade class. The family moved back to Oakland for his high school years, where he was active in band, football, basketball, baseball and track. After graduating high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Iowa in the School of Pharmacy. He was then drafted and spent two years in the Army.

After the Army Dave worked as a pharmacist at Kearney Drug in Audubon, where he met Suzanne (Suzie) McDonald, during a double-date. She was the other guy’s date. Dave and Suzie were married Feb. 9, 1958, and from this union four children – Georgeann, Dawn, Michael, and Roy Anthony (Tony) were born.

Dave enjoyed flying and was part owner of a small plane. He loved to golf, bowl, and play bridge. He and Suzie frequently went dancing together. As a member of the United Methodist Church in Audubon, he sang in the choir for many years. His deep, booming voice was often heard around the house as he practiced the hymns.

Dave and Suzie moved to Keokuk in 1960, where he worked at Keaslings Pharmacy before striking out on his own back in Audubon in 1970 with Chambers Pharmacy. When the kids were out of high school, and after selling the store in Audubon, Dave and Suzie headed to Texas to ‘get away from the snow’. Dave worked at a large chain pharmacy in Abilene, Texas, before retiring and returning to Audubon to be close to grandchildren and friends (and snow).

In Audubon, he was active in the Country Players, playing golf, bridge clubs, cards with the guys, and watching grandkids grow. He lost Suzie to cancer in 2005.

Later in life, Dave enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Alaska, and the Panama Canal with his special friend, Kathleen Rasmussen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Suzanne, sister Beverly and her husband George DeBoer, and several cousins.

He is survived by his children, Georgeann Chambers and partner Cindy Cannam, Dawn Chambers, Michael and wife Mary Chambers, Roy (Tony) and wife Karen Chambers; grandchildren: Kirby Chambers, Colton Chambers, and Johanna Chambers. Also his niece Kathy (DeBoer) Stoops, nephews Steve, Rick, and Scott DeBoer and their families, and several cousins and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Sunday, April 10 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Audubon Golf and Country Club.

Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.