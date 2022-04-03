Sacramento police say multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in the city's downtown; conditions unknown

SPOKANE, Wash. – A neighborhood in north Spokane experienced a second drive-by shooting in just five days this afternoon, according to Spokane Police. Around 3:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by near Central Ave. and Maple St., two blocks south of Francis. Officers on scene found bullet holes in the side of a house. Luckily, everyone was outside when it happened and uninjured by the bullets. However, the house joins the cars in the area that were shot up the other day, according to the family.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO