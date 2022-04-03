Update- Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Bear Man

Calcasieu Parish – The Silver Alert for Paul Allen Brown, Sr. has been cancelled. All inquiries should be directed to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for 83-year-old Paul Allen Brown, Sr. Brown was last seen on March 26, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., walking west on Gerstner Memorial Blvd. (Louisiana Highway 14), west of Corbina Road near Lake Charles. He was last seen wearing a dark gray striped shirt, light gray pants, black belt, black socks, dark blue ball cap, and Sketchers shoes.

