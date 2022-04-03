ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear, DE

*Update- Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Bear Man

dsp.delaware.gov
 2 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 2 has cancelled the Gold Alert issued...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

State Police conclude search for missing man

MILTON, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Pennsylvania State Police Milton have found David Hood.  State Police from Milton issued a search warning for Hood early Saturday after the 59 year old was reported missing. Police believed he could pose a special risk of harm or injury and noted he may have been confused. Hood was last seen […]
MILTON, PA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT canceled, Louisiana State Police ask for public’s help locating missing 83-year-old man

UPDATE: According to Louisiana State Police, the Silver Alert for Paul Allen Brown Sr. has been canceled. Authorities reported that all inquiries should be directed to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to The Louisiana State Police, officers issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for […]
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
ABC 33/40 News

Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 34-year-old Enterprise man

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WBMA) — The Enterprise Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Matthew W. Garver, who was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday, March 24. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Garver is considered a "missing and endangered" person because he may be living with a condition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Bear, DE
Bear, DE
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted For Questioning In Suffolk

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to a possible hit-and-run that killed a 41-year-old man. An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they seek information surrounding the circumstances of an incident in October 2021 that left a man injured in East Patchogue who later died from his wounds.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police asks for public’s help to locate missing man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department’s Facebook page, officers are asking for the public’s help to locate 74-year-old Milton Jackson. Jackson was last seen leaving his Oaklawn Drive home on foot on Saturday, March 26, 2022, during the early morning. Police reported that Jackson was last seen wearing khaki pants and […]
MONROE, LA
insideedition.com

Alert Issued for a Missing 11-Year-Old Florida Boy, Police Say

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old boy who left his home on Monday and hasn’t been seen since, officials said. The boy, identified as Nohlan Surrency, was last reported being seen in the 4200 block of Moncrief Road in Jacksonville, Fl. at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Delaware State Police
WKYT 27

Lawrenceburg police cancel Golden Alert for missing man

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE 3/22/22: Police say Larry Williams has been found and is doing well. The Lawrenceburg Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Police said Larry Williams left his home in the 600 block of West Broadway Street on March 15. Police said...
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

Alert issued for 38-year-old missing Magnolia man

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (WLBT) – Magnolia Police Department needs your help to find a man who went missing last month. Police say he’s 6′1, weighing 260 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Family members are worried about Monk’s well-being, saying that he takes insulin daily. Monk’s...
MAGNOLIA, MS
L'Observateur

Update Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Missing Man Near Lake Charles

Calcasieu Parish – The Silver Alert for Paul Allen Brown, Sr. has been cancelled. All inquiries should be directed to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for 83-year-old Paul Allen Brown, Sr. Brown was last seen on March 26, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., walking west on Gerstner Memorial Blvd. (Louisiana Highway 14), west of Corbina Road near Lake Charles. He was last seen wearing a dark gray striped shirt, light gray pants, black belt, black socks, dark blue ball cap, and Sketchers shoes.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy