Paris 2024 Overall Competition Schedule Unveiled

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

With under 850 days to go until the next Olympic sbeing, Paris 2024 organizers have unveiled the high-level competition schedule by sport. Archive photo via CroixRougefrancaiseParis. With under 850 days to go until the start of the next Summer Olympic Games, Paris 2024 organizers have unveiled the high-level competition...

swimswam.com

Japan’s Daiya Seto Pairs Up With Retired Champion Rie Kaneto’s Coach

Japan's megastar Daiya Seto has changed up his coaching staff once again with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Multi-world champion and Olympic medalist Daiya Seto is undergoing his second coaching change in fewer than two years as he selects his new mentor heading into Budapest 2022.
ESPN

Las Vegas GP puts Monaco's future into focus, Brown says

Las Vegas will be a stunning addition to the Formula One calendar next year but will also put into focus the future of Monaco's showcase grand prix, according to McLaren boss Zak Brown. It has long been a given that the sport needs the heritage and glamour of the Mediterranean...
2022 Brazil Trophy Day 2 Prelims: Balduccini Cracks 2:00 in the 200 Free

LCM (50m) Tuesday morning’s prelims at the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy included the men’s and women’s 100 back, 50 fly, and 200 free. One of the most exciting races tonight will assuredly be the men’s 50 fly. 18-year-old Gabriel Dias dropped a huge personal best of 23.64 to lead a star-studded field. 42-year-old Nicholas Santos, fresh off winning SC World Champs Gold in the SCM 50 fly in December, came in 2nd this morning with a 23.74. Santos holds the Brazilian Record at 22.60, a mark which he set at the 2019 World Championships. Right behind Santos this morning was Vini Lanza, coming in at 23.77. Marcelo Chierighini came in 4th at 23.78, while there were 3 other swimmers under 24 seconds this morning. Notably, this could be one of the events with the most FINA ‘A’ cuts achieved. The FINA standard sits at 23.63, which someone will need to hit tonight in order to qualify for the World Champs team.
swimswam.com

Mityukov & Djakovic Log New Swiss Short Course Records

SCM (25m) Two national records bit the dust as the 2022 Swiss Team Championships concluded from Oberkirch today. First in the men’s 100m freestyle, Roman Mityukov fired off a lifetime best of 47.39 to top the podium and enter his name into the record books for Switzerland. Opening in...
Verhoeven Nails World #1 50 Butterfly Time In Bergen

The 2022 Bergen Swim Festival wrapped up from Norway today, with Dutchman Thomas Verhoeven nearly hitting his lifetime best in the men's 50m fly. Stock photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. 2022 Bergen Swim Festival. April 1-3, 2022. Bergen, Norway. Long Course Meters (50 meters) The 2022 Bergen Swim Festival wrapped up...
LEN Women’s Euro League: Olympiacos Retains The Trophy

The Greeks outplayed 5-time champion Sabadell in the final, jumped to a three-goal lead early on and maintained that gap till the end. Current photo via Giorgio Scala / DBM /Insidefoto. Courtesy: LEN. Host side Olympiacos retained the Euro League trophy and became the seventh club in the competition’s history...
2022 French Elite Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50m) World Championships & European Championships Qualifier. The opening finals session from the 2022 French Elite Championships kicks off tonight from Limoges Métropole, with World Championship and European Championship qualifying spots up for grabs. Though this meet isn’t the only competition in which athletes can qualify for June’s...
Financial World

F1 returns to Las Vegas in 2023!

F1 returns to Las Vegas from 2023, as announced by the F1 board itself for a race that will take place at night in the capital of Nevada, between hotels and the lights of the metropolis, including a passage on the famous Strip!. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the...
The Associated Press

Kenya’s Jeptum breaks women’s record at Paris marathon

PARIS (AP) — Judith Jeptum of Kenya broke the Paris marathon record while Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won the men’s race on Sunday. Jeptum finished the 42.2-kilometer (26.2-mile) race in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 48 seconds in chilly conditions with a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit) at the start of the event. The 2021 Abu Dhabi marathon winner pulled away in the 28th kilometer to run a personal best and break the course record of 2:20:55 set by Purity Rionoripo of Kenya in 2017.
Grand Tour Nation

James May’s Our Man In Italy Is Almost Ready For Release

James May’s Our Man In Italy is nearing its release as the presenter reveals he’s just finished the voice over to his “Italian friends” on Twitter. Our Man In Italy is the sequel to May’s highly praised travel show, Our Man In Japan. This sequel has certainly had its issues as the production company has […] The post James May’s Our Man In Italy Is Almost Ready For Release appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
SC World Champion Sophie Hansson Signs with arena

At the ACC Championships in February, Hansson won the 100 breast in a new ACC Record of 56.72, and came in 2nd in the 200 breast. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swedish Olympian and NC State senior Sophie Hansson has signed a sponsorship with arena, she announced via Instagram.
2022 British Championships Day 1 Prelims Recap

LCM (50m) World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition. Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation. The all-important 2022 British Swimming Championships kicked off today from Sheffield, with swimmers vying for spots on both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games rosters. As noted in our preview, several swimmers have been...
