ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Can executive actions save Democrats in the midterms?

By Li Zhou
Vox
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent weeks, progressives have issued a dire warning for Democrats. If President Joe Biden doesn’t try to get more done via executive action, they argue, voters won’t turn out because they’ll feel like the party hasn’t delivered for them. “If the president does pursue...

www.vox.com

Comments / 23

George Lemley
2d ago

so what there saying is give people what they want till after election and then take it back and continue destroying America .is that what there saying

Reply(2)
15
William Andrews
2d ago

Executive Action, another saying meaning Since the House & Senate won't do what I want, I'll just force people to do what I want

Reply
21
chris pye
2d ago

Barack Obama lost a record number of seats in his first midterm, that record will be shattered in November

Reply
12
Related
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ron Brownstein
Person
Bill Clinton
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Executive Action#Economy#Cpc#Senate
Fox News

Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

How Much is Ashley Biden Worth?

President Joe Biden's youngest daughter, Ashley, made headlines in mid-March 2022 when it was revealed by The New York Times that a diary written by the first-daughter was purchased by the group...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy