A woman landed behind for attempting to smuggle a migrant claiming she was her cousin, according to an arrest affidavit. Vanessa Barberena, 26, was charged with smuggling of persons. A black sedan with three visible occupants arrived at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35 at about 7 p.m. March 27. Authorities identified the driver as Barberena. She stated she was traveling with her cousin to drop off her juvenile son with his father in San Antonio. Barberena was then referred to secondary inspection. Further investigation revealed that her supposed cousin was a female migrant who had crossed the border illegally. Barberena claimed she did not know the female was in the country illegally because she had known her for a few months, states the affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO