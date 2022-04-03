ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Leads balanced attack Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Butler logged 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets could be facing major COVID headache amid playoff push

The COVID pandemic has eased up significantly over the past few months and at this point, it is clear that we are all moving towards the new normal. However, this does not mean that the coronavirus has miraculously disappeared. As a matter of fact, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets could now be facing a major COVID headache amid their push for the playoffs.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds, and pick – 4/3/2022

The Philadelphia 76ers begin a three-game road trip as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. The 76ers demolished the Charlotte Hornets 144-114 at home on Saturday. Philadelphia snapped a three-game...
NBA
The Spun

CBS Sports

KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shorthanded Thunder run past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12...
NBA
NESN

Kyle Lowry Leads Heat to Victory in Return to Toronto

Once the emotions subsided, the drive kicked in, and the Miami Heat made sure that Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto was a successful one. The Heat erased a 10-point halftime deficit against the Toronto Raptors en route to a 114-109 victory. The win restored the Heat’s 2.0 game lead atop the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
NBA
KESQ

Cavs cry foul after Embiid scores 44 in Sixers’ 122-108 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid had 44 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden recorded his second triple-double with Philadelphia and the 76ers locked up a playoff spot with a 112-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid was questionable coming into the game with a sore ankle. But not only did the 7-footer play, Embiid dominated down the stretch, scoring 12 points in a key sequence of the fourth quarter. He also made 17 of 20 free throws, added five blocks and three assists in 38 minutes of another MVP resume builder. Harden 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Darius Garland scored 23 for Cleveland.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: 20 free throws in win

Embiid had 44 points (12-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 17-20 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the Cavaliers. Embiid drew 11 fouls Sunday -- too much for Cleveland to overcome. Lacking Evan Mobley (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (finger), Cleveland crowdsourced an effort to slow Embiid. In the fourth quarter Embiid rolled his ankle, but he successfully played through and appeared healthy. He was dealing with lingering ankle soreness coming into Sunday's contest, so it is a situation to monitor.
NBA
CBS Sports

