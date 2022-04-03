ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlehurst, MS

Legend in turkey hunting, author of ‘Tenth Legion’ harvests Mississippi turkey at 94

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agdwL_0ey3jgLU00

He rose to fame in the world of turkey hunting in the 1970s and at 94 years old he returned to his hunting roots in Mississippi to harvest another bird.

“When he saw that bird the hunter instinct kicked in,” Med Palmer of Hazlehurst said. “He’s been hunting them 83 years He knew what to do. I guess you keep that instinct no matter how old you are.”

The hunter is retired U.S. Army Col. Tom Kelly who served in World War II and the Korean War. For those who aren’t turkey hunters, his name probably isn’t familiar. For many who are, he’s considered to be a legend due to a book he wrote and published in 1973 — “Tenth Legion.”

“Turkey hunting was just getting popular when it came out,” Palmer said. “It was probably the first book written about turkey hunting. The timing on that book was perfect. People were just learning about it. The way he wrote it just drew the hunting crowd to that book. Everybody could relate to those stories he told at some point in the course of their hunting career.”

Born in 1927, Kelly grew up in South Alabama, but his hunting career began in Mississippi.

“I had an uncle who turkey hunted,” said Kelly, of Bethesda, Maryland. “He hunted along the Pascagoula River. He was a big hunter and fisherman. Anything to do with hunting and fishing, I was invited to be a part of.”

Kelly said he started hunting when he was 8 or 9 years old and harvested his first turkey at 11. The passion he developed for turkeys defined him later in life.

Kelly wrote his book of humorous tales of turkey hunting at the urging of his wife. He titled it “Tenth Legion” after ancient Rome’s elite military force which he equated to turkey hunters. His self-published book and initial 1,100 copies found unexpected success.

“I had no idea I’d sell that many books,” Kelly said. “I thought I’d sell as many as I could and then have a lifetime supply of Christmas presents.”

On March 18, Kelly was in Mississippi hunting with Palmer, Stevie McLemore of Hazlehurst, Kelly’s friend Joe Wood of Biloxi and others. Like Palmer has done for hundreds of disabled hunters, first-time hunters and military veterans, he called in a pair of gobblers for Kelly.

Despite Kelly’s advanced years, he was able to get his sight on one of the birds and fire.

“The turkey folded,” Palmer said. “It was unbelievable. When he saw them, you could tell all those years of turkey hunting kicked in. Of course, we were all excited.”

Much like Kelly’s turkey hunting career, the stories he tells are long-lived. He’s written a number of books since 1973, but “Tenth Legion” has been a continued success story.

“He is nationally recognized as the Poet Laureate of turkey hunting stories and literature,” Wood said. “‘Tenth Legion,’ it is the one book most turkey hunters read. It’s been republished probably 10 times over the last 20 years. It’s humorous. If turkey hunters could have only one book, that’s the one they want to have.”

Although excited about his recent hunt in Mississippi, Kelly didn’t seem surprised by his success. After all, he has 83 seasons of experience. When asked about the continued interest in a book he wrote almost 50 years ago, his response was quite different.

“It just keeps coming back and coming back and coming back,” Kelly said. “I am absolutely dumbfounded that people are still buying it.”

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2se8Si_0ey3jgLU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rykv_0ey3jgLU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHvxO_0ey3jgLU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYRsu_0ey3jgLU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqPJ2_0ey3jgLU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4lVJ_0ey3jgLU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmOme_0ey3jgLU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiMod_0ey3jgLU00

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Hunting Tips for Finding Spring Turkey

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Van’s Sporting Goods and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Van’s Sporting Goods, visit https://www.vansoutdoors.com. It’s time for spring turkey hunting in Mississippi!. While turkeys can be...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Prepare for the archery turkey season

Archery turkey hunters will be hitting the field March 25 when the spring archery season opens. The season runs until May 31. There is still time to get preseason work done, such as finding public locations to hunt and gaining permission if hunting on private property; then scouting for turkeys, along with practicing shooting and calling skills.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Local
Mississippi Business
State
Maryland State
City
Biloxi, MS
City
Rome, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Hazlehurst, MS
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Hunting#Legion#Tenth Legion#U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Outsider.com

Anglers Land Dozens of Monster Mississippi River Catfish During Illinois Tournament

Anyone who has spent time on the Mississippi knows that some magnificent sights are lying just below the surface. And also deep within the river valley. Among these magnificent creatures living within the depths of the Mississippi are the multitudes of catfish of all sizes making the grand river their home. So, it stands to reason, of course, that when an angler has the opportunity to snag one of the humongous monster Mississippi catfish that reside in some areas, they will most definitely seize the opportunity!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Cities with the worst commutes in Mississippi

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy