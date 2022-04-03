ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Pours in 33 in Saturday's loss

 2 days ago

LaVine (knee) registered 33 points (11-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal...

FanSided

Chicago Bulls bolster roster by finally calling up Marko Simonovic

At the moment, the Chicago Bulls are in the midst of a fiercely competitive playoff positioning battle in the Eastern Conference. Sitting at the fifth seed, the Bulls have the opportunity to avoid the play-in tournament on Tuesday, should they beat the Milwaukee Bucks or the Cleveland Cavaliers lose to the Orlando Magic.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets could be facing major COVID headache amid playoff push

The COVID pandemic has eased up significantly over the past few months and at this point, it is clear that we are all moving towards the new normal. However, this does not mean that the coronavirus has miraculously disappeared. As a matter of fact, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets could now be facing a major COVID headache amid their push for the playoffs.
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
Zach Lavine
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
CBS Chicago

LaVine, Caruso held out of Bulls practice, but are expected to play against Bucks Tuesday

DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls began practice in the final week of the NBA's regular season Monday without Zach LaVine or Alex Caruso. Both LaVine and Caruso are expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, in which the Bulls can clinch a playoff spot with a win. The Bulls are giving LaVine some extra rest for a knee that has been giving him problems this season. "I think because he's been cleared to play, I think a lot of it is how he is feeling, so I think it's with medical and with him. I kind of go off of those two things," Donovan said. "You know, if he's obviously feeling like he's sore and doesn't think he can really go or play at the level he needs to from an effort standpoint, then we'll probably hold him out. But he's got to make those decisions with medical, so whatever they decide to do is fine." There are just four games left in the regular season for the Bulls. But the postseason begins next week.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Starting Sunday

Beasley is starting Sunday's game against the Rockets. Beasley will be playing through an ankle injury in Sunday's matchup, and he'll draw the start with Patrick Beverley (ankle) sidelined. Across his last three appearances, Beasley has averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Questionable Tuesday

Curry (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports. Nets head coach Steve Nash said Monday that the Nets are contemplating shutting Curry down for the final four games of the regular season, but it remains unclear if a potential week off would have a significant impact on the sharpshooter's lingering ankle issues. If he's sidelined for a second straight game, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills would likely be candidates for increased roles once again.
NBA
KEYT

Knicks rout Magic 118-88 with help from Barrett, Toppin

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20 and the New York Knicks routed the Orlando Magic 118-88. Toppin and Alec Burks scored 12 points each in a 37-point third quarter for the Knicks, who made 12 of their first 13 shots in the period. Burks finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley had his first triple double, contributing 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes off the bench. Moritz Wagner led Orlando with 18 points and nine rebounds in the Magic’s sixth straight loss.
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Sports
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cavs' Evan Mobley (ankle) out again Tuesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mobley will miss his fifth straight game while nursing a sprained ankle. Moses Brown has been playing with the starters since Mobley's injury. Mobley has started each of his 67 games this season,...
NBA
The Associated Press

Streaking Hawks survive Durant’s 55, hold off Nets 122-115

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Durant earned a new scoring record, though it was Danilo Gallinari and the Atlanta Hawks who celebrated with a postgame toast. Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Hawks overcame Durant’s career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive win.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA Playoffs: Bulls' magic number, seeding scenarios

April is here, which means the NBA Playoffs are just around the corner. The Chicago Bulls, who as of this writing sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, have four games left in their regular-season, but much remains undetermined. Their final position in the standings. Their first-round playoff opponent. All will...
NBA

